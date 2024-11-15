OKay Performs Their First Sold Out Show On The Back Of Their New Single Release ‘MESSED UP

Our single Messed Up is something we’ve believed in for over three years now. We held onto it because it meant so much to us—it was written at a time when we were still figuring out what it meant to be siblings making music together while navigating the pressure of having millions of followers around us. Kayla was only 15, and she made the huge decision to leave school and chase this dream with everything she had. We were so fortunate to work with some amazing people early on, like Mikey Dam, Will Starr, Solo, and Matt Nobel. They were there with us, believing in us and helping shape our journey.

Even with a social media following, music was always where our hearts were. We started out busking on the streets of Sydney and across Australia, believing in our craft and just wanting to share our music with whoever would listen. Now, we’re taking on everything ourselves, from creating content to managing our music, and doing the work that a whole team would normally do. We do it all for our fans—who we see as our family—and especially for our dad, who’s been a huge inspiration for us both. We’re beyond grateful for everyone who’s supported us along the way, and in 2025, we’re making the move to Los Angeles, Hollywood, to keep chasing this dream and take it even further.”

ABOUT THE RELEASE

OKay released their new single,

“MESSED UP” on October 18th. This track gives raw, relatable lyrics, proving the duo knows how to resonate with listeners.

“Messed Up” is an energetic vibe with deeper themes, tackling the raw emotions of heartbreak and how it sticks with you. Their smooth

harmonies add a realness to the song, making it relatable for anyone who’s faced those tough moments.

ABOUT OKay

OKay is making a name for themselves in the music scene with a mix of catchy pop and honest lyrics. Their songs tackle real-life experiences, connecting with fans in a genuine way. With strong harmonies and relatable themes, OK: is an act to watch as they share their story through music.

