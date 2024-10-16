OG Ethereum Whale Takes Massive Long in this Shiba Inu Killer Forecasted to Rise 1,600% in 4 Months

A prominent Ethereum holder has opened a significant long position in RCO Finance, anticipating a remarkable 1600% increase over the next four months.

With its innovative features and appealing presale, RCOF is positioned as a strong contender in the crypto market, particularly against competitors like Shiba Inu. Let’s see why you should consider investing in this emerging token.

RCO Finance Simplifies Crypto Trading

RCO Finance (RCOF) combines innovative technologies with real-world integrated assets, making it an investment. As a result, its native token, RCOF, is quickly being adopted by Ethereum and Shiba Inu investors, who see it as a perfect chance to witness great returns on investment.

The platform features a zero-complexity, completely algorithmic, and AI-powered system that includes a robo-advisor developed to meet your specific preferences. Beginners will also find it useful, as the robo-advisor builds a plan based on your goals, making it easy to invest.

This revolutionary trading tool monitors market trends, allowing for real-time portfolio adjustments. If market conditions shift, the robo-advisor promptly rebalances your portfolio to minimize risks and maximize returns.

RCO Finance stands out because it focuses on the tokenization of tangible assets. This innovative approach enables real-world assets to be captured on the blockchain and opens up new avenues for investing and trading.

One of the platform’s most essential advantages is flexibility. Users can receive rewards without staking tokens for a longer time. This allows investors to trade independently across their portfolios while ensuring asset safety through regular audits conducted by the reputable SolidProof.

Ethereum Price Prediction: Consolidation Likely Between $2,400-$2,600

This month looks favorable for cryptocurrencies, with Ethereum (ETH) up 2.79% this week. Currently, near the key level of $2,470, ETH could hit $2,500 if it holds this price for a day.

If Ethereum continues to be backed by buyers, an upward breakout of the $2,520 to $2,600 area might happen. However, for midterm analysis, the future appears less rosy because it seems like Ethereum will be forming a range-bound pattern, fluctuating between $2,400 and $2,600 in the next few days.

Shiba Inu’s One Cent Dream Crumbles Down to Market Cap Truth

Due to market cap concerns, Aaron Arnold, the creator of Altcoin Daily, is convinced that SHIB will stay within one cent in the next year. To achieve that token price, Shiba Inu’s market capitalization should be above $5.89T, which is more than double the size of the entire crypto industry.

Trading around $0.00001734—a 3% hike in the past week—Shiba Inu has a supply of around 589 trillion tokens and a market cap of approximately $10.49 billion. Achieving $0.01 would mean a 57,667% rise, something Arnold regards as implausible given that SHIB reached $45 billion in its all-time high.

Ethereum Whale Backs RCOF As Presale Targets 1600% Profits

The ‘OG whale’ investor from Ethereum has sparked excitement around RCO Finance, particularly with their significant backing. This buzz has fueled interest in the RCOF token presale, which experts predict could see substantial gains in just four months.

With over $3 million raised, RCOF presents tokens are available for $0.0344 each in Stage 2. Early investors stand to benefit from an anticipated 62.7% price increase when the token price reaches $0.0559 in the next phase.

But that’s not all! Analysts believe that RCOF’s value could skyrocket by an impressive 1,600% in the coming months, potentially reaching $0.60. Plus, by investing now, you’ll earn dividends ranging from 1% to 6%, depending on how many tokens you own.

