October’s Hottest Cryptos— Aptos, Stacks, and DTX Exchange Ready to Explode

With billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency market in recent days, Aptos (APT) is distinguishing itself by separating from the overall trend. Aptos is now the most lucrative of the top 50 digital currencies by market capitalization, having risen by 4.3% in the last 24 hours. The same goes for Stacks (STX) and DTX Exchange.

Stacks (STX) is a cryptocurrency linked to the Bitcoin system whose price has increased by 6.2% in the previous 24 hours. The digital asset has a market valuation of more than $2.8 billion as of writing. This gain has pushed STX into the top 31 cryptocurrencies in the market by market value.

Both experienced significant gains recently. However, several market analysts believe that DTX Exchange could be the next 30x altcoin this year. This price forecast will come true since it involves the stock market.

October becomes Selltober with the market dump

Since the beginning of the month, there has been a decline in the number of online references to “Uptober.” Instead, as expectations for a significant bull run this month waned, “Selltober” and “Octobear” have become increasingly common on social media platforms.

Sentiment, an on-chain analytics tool, claims that traders have given up on the notion that October will emulate the month’s past performance as an “automatic money printer for cryptocurrency.”

Why Aptos (APT) price is going up currently

The Aptos (APT) price reached $8.84 with the current growth pace, handily offsetting the losses from the previous week. One of the three main drivers of Aptos (APT) recovery is the increase in trading volume. Overall, there is a lot of positive activity on the Aptos (APT) network.

Aptos (APT) has reached a monthly high in network speeds, according to statistics from AptoScan, as user transactions per second (TPS) surged to 1,051 on October 3. This increase is a sign of confidence in the company’s ability to compete with its main rivals thanks to better technology.

The CEO of Aptos Labs, Mo Shaikh, highlighted the advantages of decentralization and blockchain technology for institutional clients, and he commended the partnership with Franklin Templeton.

Crypto analyst indicates the upward momentum for Stacks (STX)

According to the researcher, Altcoin Sherpa has provided an optimistic indication for Stacks (STX). The data indicates a consolidation pattern with a clearly defined accumulation zone between $1.25 and $1.60. The present price action suggests that the asset is in an accumulation period.

This typically occurs when a large number of buyers consolidate several positions while waiting for a directional breakout. Such an accumulating range, as described here, may serve as a floor for future rallies.

The impending Nakamoto upgrade will have a beneficial impact on Stacks (STX) pricing. The expert believes the Stacks (STX) currency would outperform BTC if it recovers to $70K. Daan Crypto feels Stacks (STX) value will grow if it can overcome the $1.94 barrier level.

DTX Exchange is now the best presale coin of october

DTX Exchange (DTX) is the exchange token for DTX Exchange, which is both centralized and decentralized. The platform enables customers to conduct rapid transactions at minimal costs while also providing high liquidity and security standards. DTX Exchange differs from other centralized exchanges, such as Binance, in that it provides a wide range of tradable financial instruments.

While Aptos (APT) and Stacks (STX) have long been the most popular cryptocurrencies, DTX Exchange shows tremendous promise of outpacing these market leaders in terms of growth. Analysts believe that DTX Exchange’s low market cap, hybrid strategy, and features have the potential to propel it to the forefront of the cryptocurrency industry.

Learn more:

Buy Presale

Visit the DTX Website

Join the DTX Community