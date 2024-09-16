October 2024 Visa Bulletin: What It Means for Indian EB-5 Investors

The October 2024 Visa Bulletin brings important updates for Indian investors looking to gain U.S. residency through the EB-5 Visa Program. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Priority Date Advancement

One key highlight for Indian nationals is the advancement of priority dates for EB-5 visas. The final action date for Indian EB-5 investors has progressed to January 1, 2022, showing a significant improvement from previous months. This means that those with priority dates before this can move forward in the green card process.

2. Concurrent Filing

Indian EB-5 investors can also take advantage of concurrent filing, which allows them to file for adjustment of status while their I-526 petition (the initial EB-5 application) is still being processed. This flexibility enables investors to remain in the U.S. on valid work and travel permits, avoiding the need to return to India while waiting for their green cards.

3. Investment Opportunities in Targeted Employment Areas

The EB-5 program allows for investment in rural and high-unemployment areas under a reduced investment amount of $800,000. Indian investors can leverage this opportunity to invest in targeted employment areas (TEAs), which are not only more affordable but also provide quicker visa processing due to the availability of reserved visa categories for these regions.

4. Improved Wait Times

For years, Indian EB-5 investors faced long waiting periods due to high demand and visa caps. However, the recent advancements in the visa bulletin signal a reduction in the backlog. The faster processing time is encouraging for Indian investors who have been waiting for years to secure their U.S. green cards. This also makes the program more attractive for new applicants.

5. EB-5 Visa Program Requirements

To qualify for an EB-5 visa, Indian investors must meet the following criteria:

Investment Requirement : A minimum of $800,000 for TEAs or $1.05 million for non-TEAs.

Job Creation : The investment must lead to the creation of at least ten full-time jobs for U.S. workers.

Compliance with U.S. Laws : Investors must ensure that their funds are legally sourced and compliant with U.S. immigration laws.

6. Advantages for Indian Investors

By participating in the EB-5 Visa Program, Indian investors and their families (spouse and unmarried children under 21) can obtain U.S. green cards, giving them the freedom to live, work, and study anywhere in the U.S. This offers greater flexibility compared to employer-tied visas such as the H-1B, which restricts mobility. Moreover, once investors receive their green cards, they have the option to pursue permanent residency and, eventually, citizenship.

Conclusion

The October 2024 Visa Bulletin presents promising updates for Indian EB-5 investors. With reduced wait times, priority date advancements, and the ability to file concurrently, now is an opportune time for Indian nationals to consider investing in the EB-5 program. Whether through investments in targeted employment areas or other qualifying projects, the program offers a clear path to U.S. residency while contributing to economic growth. By staying informed and working with experienced immigration attorneys, Indian investors can navigate the process smoothly and maximise the benefits of this opportunity.

