Obtaining a Residence Permit in Serbia

A Serbian residence permit allows foreigners to legally reside in the country for a specified period (previously up to one year, now up to three years) and gain access to healthcare services, education, and the job market.

A residence permit in Serbia is the first step toward obtaining citizenship of the country. A foreigner can apply for it after six years of legal residence in the country. The country’s immigration policy is friendly towards immigrants from any country, and the conditions for obtaining a residence permit are among the simplest in Europe (for instance, you can apply for the permit by purchasing residential property of any value). Serbia aspires to join the EU, which means that a holder of a local passport may eventually become a full EU citizen. According to the plan, Serbia is set to join the EU in 2025, though this seems unlikely today.

Boravak: what it is and what benefits it provides

A Serbian residence permit is called ‘Privremeni boravak’ in the local language. Previously, a boravak was a holographic sticker placed in a foreigner’s passport. Now, the document is issued as a plastic card with a chip. The residence permit contains the applicant’s personal information, photo, reason and place of issue, validity period, and individual number.

A holder of a Serbian boravak gets access to the following benefits:

Legal residence in the country for up to three years with the possibility of extending this period as long as the legal grounds are preserved;

A pathway to local permanent residency and citizenship after the legally defined period of residence;

Access to free healthcare on par with local residents;

The opportunity to become a local tax resident with favorable tax rates (for example, personal income tax is 15%);

A higher likelihood of obtaining a Schengen visa to visit EU countries as well as Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein;

The ability to open accounts, deposits, and get loans in banks across Serbia and Europe;

The option to apply for a European driving license and register a vehicle with local plates.

Legal grounds for obtaining a residence permit in Serbia

The procedure for acquiring a Serbian temporary residence permit is regulated by the Foreigners Act. This document is periodically revised. For instance, amendments were introduced in 2023 with the intention to encourage foreign investments by providing new opportunities for foreign entrepreneurs. A boravak can be obtained based on any of the grounds specified in the above-mentioned law if your intended stay in the country exceeds three months.

Real estate

A residence permit in Serbia is available to foreigners who own residential property in the country. Houses or apartments that are not rented out but occupied by the owner can be used for this purpose. The legislation does not specify a minimum value for the property. The applicant has to provide documentary proof of property ownership. Residence permits are not issued based on rental agreements. Please read more about obtaining residence in Serbia by purchasing real estate.

Business

Foreigners moving to Serbia to start a new company or buy an existing business can obtain a temporary residence permit. This method is particularly attractive to citizens of countries that have signed Conventions on the Avoidance of Double Taxation on Income and Property with Serbia. To qualify for a Serbian residence permit through business, an applicant has to employ at least four local residents and make contributions to the pension and health insurance funds.

The procedure for registering as a sole proprietor in Serbia is straightforward:

Open a bank account. Register the company with the Business Registers Agency (Agencija za Priivredne Registre). Obtain a local equivalent of a tax identification number (PIB) within five days of application. Notify the relevant services (tax office, social insurance, pension fund) about the business opening.

There are no specific requirements regarding where the business should be located or its activities for obtaining a residence permit in Serbia.

Employment

A work-based residence permit is available to applicants officially employed by a local firm on a permanent basis. To obtain a position with a Serbian company, a foreigner has to first request permission from the National Employment Service (this is usually done by the employer). A boravak can be issued if the applicant has an employment contract that has to be submitted along with the application document package. The permit is issued for up to 12 months with the possibility of renewal.

School education or language learning

A Serbian residence permit is available to those attending primary and secondary educational institutions or those coming to the country to learn the language. (We would like to note that the latter option is probably the least troublesome opportunity of acquiring a residence permit in Serbia if you have enough money to sustain yourself while in the country.) Applicants have to supply a document that confirms enrollment in a government-accredited educational institution. Minors can obtain a residence permit only if they have official parental or guardian consent.

A student under 18 has to have a sponsor in Serbia who will be responsible for providing accommodation, medical care, and financial support. If the person responsible for the minor is a foreigner, the residence permit will be valid for a period not exceeding the sponsor’s own residence permit.

Higher education

A boravak is also available for students admitted to an accredited government university in Serbia. The permit is issued for a year with the possibility of extension throughout the duration of studies. If the academic course lasts less than a year, the residence permit will be issued for the same period.

Residence permits are also available for participants in international student exchange programs approved by the Ministry of Education and Science. To obtain a residence permit, the applicant has to provide a university-issued certificate or similar document. Minors have to obtain written parental (or guardian) consent and guarantees from the organization regarding accommodation, upkeep, and medical insurance in Serbia.

Internships

Serbian residence permits are available to foreigners coming to the country for internships, practical training, or similar programs. The applicant has to provide a document from the host institution detailing the planned activities and their duration.

Research activities

A Serbian residence permit is available to applicants arriving to participate in research and educational projects or similar activities. The intended activity has to be documented through a relevant contract with a local organization. The permit is issued for the duration of the program but for no longer than 12 months with the possibility of renewal if the circumstances remain the same.

Family reunification

Family members of a Serbian citizen, a residence permit holder, a permanent resident, or a refugee may apply for a boravak. Eligible family members include legal spouses, partners, minor children, unmarried children, and parents or guardians of children under 18.

As you can see, there are multiple ways of acquiring a legal residence permit in Serbia and the cost of its acquisition is not high.