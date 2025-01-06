NYREF Enables Tokenized Ownership of New York City Real Estate Starting at $1,000

Real estate investment, especially in a market as highly valued as New York City, is generally inaccessible to the average investor. With even the smallest properties selling for hundreds of thousands of dollars, many investors can’t hope to get onto this exclusive property ladder.

The NYREF team has successfully broken the real estate glass ceiling, and now anyone can invest in the New York City real estate market for as little as $1,000. It might sound impossible, but this is a product of the use of blockchain technology and tokenization.

Blockchain real estate tokenization involves dividing a property’s ownership into digital tokens on a blockchain. Each token represents a fraction of the property, making it possible to buy and sell smaller, more affordable units. This process opens the market to a wider range of investors, allowing them to participate with smaller amounts of capital.

NYREF has tokenized a property in New York City, dividing ownership into 18,000 tokens. This allows investors to purchase fractions of the property and receive automatic rental returns generated by the property’s lease agreement with the US Government.

This could fundamentally change the face of the real estate market, making it more accessible and inclusive for investors of all levels.

Liquid New York City Real Estate Market Investment

The illiquid nature of real estate has been one of the biggest issues facing investors and traders. It makes it difficult to sell and buy property without massive time delays and impacts pricing.

Increased liquidity would make the real estate market more efficient and accessible. It would allow investors to buy and sell properties more quickly and easily, with less friction and lower transaction costs. Property owners would also benefit, as they could sell their assets more quickly and at fairer prices. Increased liquidity could also attract more investors to the market, leading to greater capital flow and potential growth.

Tokenization is a solution to increase liquidity in the real estate market. By dividing property ownership into digital tokens on a blockchain, fractions of the property can be traded easily.

This fractional ownership model reduces the minimum investment required, making it easier for a wider range of investors to participate. It also allows for faster and more efficient transactions, as tokens can be traded instantly on a blockchain platform.

NYREF has applied tokenization to the New York City real estate market. They’ve successfully tokenized a property worth $18 million. Property of this value generally has poor liquidity, but with NYREF’s marketplace, this is no longer the case. Investors can now buy and sell fractions of this property with ease, increasing liquidity and opening up new investment opportunities in the NYC market.

Own a part of NYC for just $1,000.

Accessibility Unlocked: Investment in NYC Property from $1,000

The NYREF marketplace gives anyone access to investing in New York City real estate for as little as $1,000. Trading on the marketplace is highly liquid and accessible to anyone, which is a fundamental shift in the structure of the real estate market.

The property available for investment, 3187 Grand Concourse, LLC, is a modern multi-family building located in the Bedford Park neighborhood of the Bronx. It features 32 residential units across nine stories and offers residents spacious living areas, ample natural light, and convenient access to transportation and amenities. NYREF has divided ownership of this $18 million property into 18,000 tokens, of which 14,400 are available for sale at $1,000 each.

Investing in these tokens offers several potential returns. Token holders receive a share of the rental income generated by the property, which is currently leased to the US Government, providing a secure and reliable income stream. The property generates a 5.52% annual return, with a minimum 3% yearly increase.

Last year, rental prices increased by 13.2%, demonstrating the potential for strong income growth. Once the secondary market goes live, investors can also benefit from potential token price appreciation and increased liquidity.

This approach offers several advantages over the usual real estate investing model:

Lower entry barrier: Invest in NYC real estate with a smaller initial investment.

Increased liquidity: Easily buy and sell tokens on the NYREF platform.

Greater transparency: All property and transaction details are securely recorded on the blockchain.

NYREF: Building The Future of Real Estate

NYREF has changed the face of real estate. In the past, areas like New York City were not accessible to most investors, leaving the majority of people with no access to one of the most historically reliable sources of long-term returns.

Now, anyone can invest in the NYC real estate market through the NYREF marketplace. To get started, create an Avalanche-compatible wallet and acquire USTD, USDC, AVAX, or Ethereum. Then, create an account on the NYREF marketplace, complete the KYC process, and purchase tokens.

Join the Real Estate Revolution

