Near Protocol (NEAR) and Toncoin (TON) face high bearish pressures as many altcoins bleed out amid worsening geopolitical conditions. Moreover, the US Election season is usually met with high volatility, leading to notable price fluctuations for cryptocurrencies. NEAR & TON are facing a similar situation despite their network developments.

However, DTX Exchange (DTX) has been a major force after dominating the whale wallets in October, positioning to rally the strongest after the elections. Toncoin (TON) and Near Protocol whales have invested huge capital in its batch 4 public presale, believing its potential to turn the rankings upside down with its 50x surge after the mainnet launch this year.

Toncoin (TON) Volume Drops by 13% Amid Slow Network Growth

The past two months have experienced high network developments and collaborations for Toncoin (TON). Collaboration with Curve for a stablecoin swap protocol and integration of Axelar’s Mobius Development Stack pushed the Toncoin (TON) price above $5. However, the TON token continues to decline after billions were liquidated in the past few weeks.

Moreover, Toncoin (TON) is witnessing a notable decline in network growth with reduced new addresses. This trend emphasizes lower user activity and explains the 13% drop in volume activity over the last 24 hours. As Toncoin (TON) faces critical resistance at the $5 level, investors prefer other cryptos, which can skyrocket to new highs in the election month.

Short-Term Traders Hesitate Investing In Near Protocol Below $4.2

Near Protocol (NEAR) took a major hit among AI coins after the rumors of the US government opening a legal front against USDT. Despite the integration of Near Protocol with Dune Analytics last week, NEAR trades below the expected price levels, displaying a bearish scope and declining technicals due to financial uncertainty amid the Middle Eastern crisis.

Near Protocol is poised for major growth in the upcoming years, positioning the NEAR crypto as a promising long-term investment. However, whales seeking bigger gains amid election season and end year’s rally sell NEAR to invest in other ground-breaking cryptos like DTX Exchange as the AI crypto finds a strong resistance at the $4.20 level.

85,000 Sign-Ups For DTX Exchange’s $6M Presale Rally

DTX Exchange (DTX) with its exciting ICO offerings and innovative approach is transforming the trading sector for maximum utility and profits. The platform highlights problems in established crypto exchanges and offers a comprehensive end-to-end solution for traders seeking to unify their diverse financial investments and wallets.

DTX Exchange’s ground-breaking innovation includes 1000x leverage and the introduction of the first-ever hybrid layer-1 blockchain. The project also provides diverse passive income strategies to maximize gains with real-time analytics, risk management, advanced automation, and non-custodial wallets for complete access to assets.

The platform also merges Stock and Crypto pairs and offers quant, algo, and copy trading. This all-in-one trading platform has shifted the attention of 85,000 investors toward its $6 million batch 4 presale round. With over 50% of the tokens sold, investors rush to take positions at $0.08 to enjoy ground-breaking 50x gains after DTX tokens hit CEX platforms this year.

Key Takeaways

Amid a turbulent market influenced by geopolitical tensions and the U.S. election cycle, the DTX Exchange (DTX) has emerged as a standout performer, drawing substantial interest from high-profile whales previously loyal to Toncoin (TON) and Near Protocol (NEAR).

While these established cryptocurrencies battle stagnant growth and technical resistance, DTX signals explosive gains after its mainnet launch as it prepares to dominate the tradFi by outranking its competition. Investors now have a unique opportunity to buy its presale early platform before it’s too late.

