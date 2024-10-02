Notcoin Struggles at $0.0080, Celestia Soars and BlockDAG’s $78M Presale Fuels 20,000x ROI Buzz!

Notcoin’s journey resembles a roller coaster, climbing by 8% but still wrestling with the stubborn $0.0080 resistance level. If it fails to break through, we could see a 10% drop, landing the price around $0.0072. As the Telegram-backed coin grapples with market turbulence, its short-term fate hangs in the balance. On a larger scale, Celestia (TIA) leads the current bull run. After peaking in February, TIA has seen a steep drop, though it remains a key player in the market’s gaze.

Meanwhile, BlockDAG is generating buzz after its testnet launch. Should the mainnet live up to expectations, it might be one of those rare crypto moments when returns soar—some experts predict a potential 20,000x ROI for early adopters. With $78 million raised and 140,000 backers supporting the project, BlockDAG is aiming high, and it might just make it.

Notcoin: Price Declines Hamper Stabilization

At $0.0078, Notcoin still lingers far from its all-time high, standing about 78% below its peak. Though recent price increases and surging trading volume suggest a potential rally, the road forward looks challenging. A glance at the 4-hour chart shows the token eyeing $0.011, though it’s not quite in the clear yet. In the past 24 hours, Notcoin (NOT) saw an 8% price jump alongside an 85% boost in trading volume, showing increased interest in this Telegram-backed coin.

Still, with the RSI dipping below 50, the momentum looks unsteady—this won’t be smooth sailing. As volatility ramps up, Notcoin faces a pivotal moment.

Celestia (TIA): Rising with Lemongrass Update

Celestia (TIA) has been on a strong upward path, holding above key support levels after the recent Lemongrass Update. This boost, delivered through an X post, brought new optimism to the altcoin world. The update includes notable features like one-click interaction via IBC and inter-chain accounts, drawing the market’s attention.

With these improvements, Celestia is cementing its role as a key player in the altcoin space.

BlockDAG’s Bold Strategy: Partnering with Soccer Titans for Global Reach

Currently trading at $0.0192, BlockDAG is rapidly becoming a cornerstone of the cryptocurrency market, having amassed an impressive $78 million in its presale. Analysts are pointing to the potential for a 20,000x ROI, a figure that is as promising as it is significant.

This isn’t just about numbers; it’s about strategic partnerships that elevate the brand and its offerings, highlighted by a substantial $10 million, 3-year agreement with Borussia Dortmund and further engagements with Inter Milan—and possibly even a Premier League club soon.

The enthusiasm around these partnerships is more than just buzz; it’s a magnet for both sports fans and crypto enthusiasts alike, each eager to partake in a piece of the action while the entry price remains low.

The visibility these collaborations bring to BlockDAG cannot be overstated; they serve as a catalyst for attracting new buyers and sustaining a high level of engagement. From its initial price of $0.001, BDAG has surged 1820%, a testament to its growing traction and perceived value in the crypto arena.

With the recent launch of its testnet, BlockDAG has seen an influx of buying activity, pushing it swiftly through to its 23rd batch at an appealing price point, signaling its position as what many believe to be the next-generation successor to Kaspa.

Final Insights

In the short term, Notcoin supporters may push for a break above the $0.0085 barrier. Meanwhile, Celestia continues to shine, with trading volume spiking by 54.87% to $1.26 billion and open interest climbing 22.94% to $247.43 million. BlockDAG, however, is swiftly emerging as the project everyone’s watching. Its partnerships with Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan have stirred up excitement in the community.

Analysts are making bold predictions for BlockDAG, suggesting a possible 20,000x ROI as the presale keeps gaining traction. With $78 million already raised, the window to buy BDAG coins at current prices might close sooner than expected.

