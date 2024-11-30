Norwegian Event Tech Leader Tappin Grows by Embracing Diversity, Welcoming Global Talent

In the fast-evolving world of event technology, few companies have managed to leave as significant an imprint as Tappin AS. Under the visionary leadership of CEO Ingunn Dahl-Engh, Tappin.no has emerged as one of Norway’s leading event tech companies, providing cutting-edge solutions for conferences, events, and hybrid gatherings. What sets the company apart, however, isn’t just its innovative products—it’s the way it has cultivated a work culture that thrives on cultural diversity, enabling it to meet the needs of clients from all over the world.

Ingunn Dahl-Engh’s Leadership and Vision

Ingunn Dahl-Engh’s journey to the helm of Tappin.no is marked by a strong belief in innovation and the power of technology to transform how we connect and communicate. As the company’s CEO, Dahl-Engh has been instrumental in guiding Tappin.no through the complexities of a rapidly changing tech landscape, especially in the event industry.

Under her leadership, Tappin.no has pioneered the development of event technology solutions that address the modern challenges faced by organizers, from seamless virtual and hybrid event management to real-time interaction and data analytics. Her strategic direction has positioned the company as a leader in the Norwegian market and beyond, making Tappin.no a trusted partner for businesses looking to elevate their events.

Cultural Diversity to Drive Innovation

One of the most distinctive aspects of Tappin.no’s success has been its commitment to building a culturally diverse workforce. Dahl-Engh recognized early on that diversity in thought, experience, and background is not just a buzzword but a key driver of creativity and problem-solving. In an industry where client needs vary greatly depending on location, audience, and cultural context, having a diverse team allows Tappin.no to offer more nuanced and tailored solutions to its clients.

Tappin.no’s workforce is made up of people from all over the world, from Norway to countries across Europe, Asia, and beyond. This blend of cultures and perspectives has created a rich environment where ideas can be exchanged freely, and solutions are approached from multiple angles. When it comes to designing event tech that resonates globally, Tappin.no’s ability to empathize with clients’ unique cultural needs has proven to be a competitive advantage.

The Power of a Global Perspective

Cultural diversity has not only helped Tappin.no meet the varied needs of its clients but also shaped the company’s approach to customer service and innovation. When a team is as diverse as Tappin.no’s, it brings a wealth of experiences and insights that allow the company to anticipate challenges and design solutions that are both innovative and adaptable.

For instance, Tappin.no’s event platforms are designed with multilingual capabilities and cross-cultural functionality in mind. This ensures that clients from different regions can customize their events to resonate with their specific audiences, whether they’re hosting a corporate conference in Oslo, a product launch in Paris, or a hybrid event with participants from both Europe and Asia. The ability to support different time zones, languages, and cultural expectations makes Tappin.no’s services stand out in a competitive market.

Hiring for Diverse Skills and Perspectives

Tappin.no’s focus on hiring talent from diverse cultural backgrounds has helped the company stay agile and responsive to the needs of its clients. The company’s recruitment strategy prioritizes not only technical skills but also the ability to understand and relate to the diverse perspectives that clients bring to the table. Whether it’s an event manager who understands the nuances of global communication or a software developer who can anticipate the challenges of virtual environments, Tappin.no’s team is equipped to address every facet of event management.

By fostering an inclusive work environment where people from different backgrounds feel valued, Tappin.no has built a team that thrives on collaboration. This collective effort has led to the creation of some of the most advanced event management tools on the market, including interactive virtual event solutions, real-time audience engagement features, and comprehensive data analytics dashboards—all of which help clients create impactful and memorable experiences.

Cultural Awareness: A Key to Customer Success

Tappin’s commitment to cultural diversity also extends to its approach to customer service. With a team that speaks multiple languages and understands the cultural nuances of different regions, the company is able to provide tailored solutions that are sensitive to local customs, expectations, and business practices. This is especially important in a world where events are increasingly becoming global in nature, with virtual attendees joining from all corners of the world.

Since 2012, Circle K and Tappin have built a strong partnership that has significantly impacted Circle K’s event management processes. Tappin’s app has become an indispensable tool for Circle K’s global and local events, including its Global Leadership Meetings.

“We wouldn’t want to hold a single event without Tappin’s app – and honestly, I don’t know if it would even have been possible to carry out these events with our current setup without Tappin,” says Svein Arve Strand, Director of Global Events at Circle K.

The company’s cultural diversity has also enabled it to approach problems with a global mindset. Instead of offering one-size-fits-all solutions, Tappin takes the time to understand the unique needs of each client. Whether it’s navigating local regulations, offering region-specific features, or simply understanding the right tone and style for an event, Tappin.no’s team is equipped to address these challenges in ways that other event tech companies may not be able to.

Innovation and Diversity

As Tappin.no continues to grow, its focus on cultural diversity and technological innovation remains at the core of its strategy. Ingunn Dahl-Engh’s leadership has created a company that not only excels in its technological offerings but also in its ability to bring together people from around the world to collaborate and create extraordinary events.

The company’s future is undoubtedly bright. With global events continuing to embrace hybrid and virtual formats, Tappin.no’s diverse team is well-positioned to adapt to the ever-changing needs of the industry. And as technology continues to advance, Tappin.no will remain at the forefront of innovation, ensuring that every event, no matter how large or small, is an unforgettable experience.

Through a blend of cultural diversity and cutting-edge technology, Tappin AS has set itself apart as a company that truly understands the needs of today’s global event market. By continuing to value and nurture its diverse workforce, it is ready to lead the way into the next era of event technology.