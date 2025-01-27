Norsewin Announces Launch of $NORSE Token, Introducing Revenue-Sharing Model for Investors

Oslo, Norway – Norsewin, a leading online casino platform, has launched $NORSE, a blockchain-based token that offers investors a stake in the company’s growing success. The initiative introduces a revenue-sharing model, distributing 25% of monthly casino earnings to token holders.

The launch of $NORSE marks a significant development in the online gaming industry, bridging the gap between traditional casino operations and blockchain-based financial models. Investors will receive monthly payouts based on token holdings, aligning their interests with Norsewin’s long-term growth. With a track record of innovation in online gaming, Norsewin aims to set a new standard for transparency and profitability in the sector.

To buy the $NORSE token, potential investors need to visit the website, click on ‘Collect Wallet’ and buy their preferred amount of the token using Solana (SOL).

A Transparent and Regulated Structure

The token operates under Norsewin Holdings Ltd., a British Virgin Islands-registered entity independent of Norsewin’s casino operations, which remain under Casiworx N.V., a licensed operator in Curaçao with the registration number 163922 and licence number OGL/2024/1278/0497. The distinction ensures regulatory clarity and investor protection, reinforcing platform governance trust.

The gaming industry has increasingly adopted blockchain technology, but many projects remain speculative. Norsewin differentiates itself by backing its token with a fully functional business model, ensuring token holders benefit from real and sustainable revenue streams.

“Invest in a token that truly makes sense. Norsewin is backed by one of the largest Scandinavian casinos, not just a concept in a whitepaper. This project is grounded in real financial backing, offering investors a solid foundation and a direct stake in a thriving casino ecosystem.,” said Nathan Tickle, CEO of Norsewin Holdings Ltd.

The Roadmap for Expansion

The 2025 development roadmap includes:

Q1 2025 – Completion of smart contract audits, platform integration, and finalization of regulatory compliance.

Q2 2025 – Activation of the revenue-sharing model, strategic partnerships, and mobile application development for seamless user experience.

Q3 2025 – Expansion of casino game offerings, the launch of a token staking program, and introduction of VIP rewards for long-term investors.

Q4 2025 – International expansion into new markets, cross-platform integrations with other gaming ecosystems, and implementation of advanced security features to protect user assets.

Looking beyond 2025, Norsewin has outlined plans to incorporate decentralized finance (DeFi) features, allowing token holders to participate in governance decisions. The company will also implement a token buyback program to reduce circulating supply and drive long-term value appreciation.

Growth Projections and Market Position

Norsewin’s platform has experienced 230% year-over-year revenue growth, generating $45 million in revenue in 2024, with over 64,000 active players. The introduction of $NORSE is expected to accelerate this momentum by driving greater user engagement and investment in the platform.

According to Dovy Tickle, Norsewin marketing lead, “With our current growth rate, we anticipate significant increases in both user adoption and revenue. By rewarding our community directly through the $NORSE token, we create a win-win model where investors benefit from our success, and we gain long-term platform loyalty.”

Investor Considerations

The $NORSE token is designed to provide tangible benefits to investors. Unlike many speculative crypto assets, its value is tied to Norsewin’s actual business performance, mitigating volatility risks often seen in the crypto market. With an initial market capitalization of $2 million, early adopters can participate in the company’s growth at an attractive entry point.

Key Offerings to Token Holders:

Monthly earnings distributions tied to casino profits.

Regulatory oversight ensures compliance and investor protection.

Exclusive perks for token holders, including bonus rewards and access to VIP gaming events.

Scalability potential as the casino expands into new global markets.

Transparent smart contracts, ensuring fair and secure revenue distribution.

About Norsewin

Norsewin is one of Scandinavia’s most prominent online casinos, operated by Casiworx N.V. The company offers a wide range of services, including fair and transparent gaming, secure payment processing, a wide range of casino games, innovative $NORSE token system, and professional customer support.

Founded to revolutionise the online gaming experience, Norsewin has grown into a leading platform in the industry. Its strategic focus on combining cutting-edge blockchain technology with a proven business model positions it as a pioneer in the gaming sector.

The company’s approach prioritizes long-term value creation for its users and stakeholders, setting the stage for continued expansion and success. The company is also exploring strategic partnerships to bring more interactive gaming experiences and exclusive content to its user base.

