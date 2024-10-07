Non-Invasive Back Pain Treatment: Say Goodbye to Opioids and Painkillers

Back pain is a growing epidemic in the UK. Recent statistics reveal that over 80% of adults will experience back pain at some point in their lives. It’s the leading cause of disability worldwide and one of the primary reasons for workplace absenteeism, responsible for nearly 31 million lost working days annually in the UK alone. The burden on the National Health Service (NHS) is immense, with back pain treatments costing billions of pounds each year. This not only strains healthcare resources but also significantly impacts corporate productivity, as employees struggling with back pain take extended sick leaves or work less effectively.

Despite the widespread nature of the problem, there is no definitive solution for non-specific back pain. Most treatments rely on painkillers, opioids, or invasive procedures such as injections or surgery, which should ideally be postponed for as long as possible. Clinical research highlights the limitations of opioids, showing that prolonged use leads to dependency and often fails to address the root cause of pain. This growing body of evidence underscores the need for non-invasive, effective alternatives—enter reLounge.

Introducing reLounge: A Non-Invasive, Effective Back Pain Treatment

reLounge, a revolutionary medical device developed in Germany, is brought to the UK by Alvica Medical, a startup dedicated to introducing cutting-edge medical technology to the market. The device combines four of the most clinically proven methods for combating back pain: Electric Muscle Stimulation (EMS), Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS), Heat Therapy, and Dynamic Deep Wave stimulation. These therapies work synergistically to provide a comprehensive, drug-free solution to back pain, eliminating the need for surgery or harmful opioids.

In clinical trials involving the reLounge and StimaWell 120MTRS mat, participants reported a 50-75% reduction in back pain, with results lasting several months after consistent use. The device has been hailed as both safe and clinically effective, with no reported adverse effects. Beyond pain relief, patients experienced improvements in stress levels, emotional well-being, mood, and physical performance, making it an ideal solution for both personal and professional well-being.

How reLounge Works

reLounge offers a 20-minute session designed to evaluate muscular and myofascial imbalances before targeting these problem areas with precise stimulation of the paraspinal muscles, nerves, and acupressure points. This approach provides immediate relief while addressing the underlying causes of pain. The device incorporates four proven therapies for maximum effect:

1. Electric Muscle Stimulation (EMS)

Through bipolar modulation of medium frequencies, reLounge achieves deeper muscle penetration, allowing for superior stimulation of Type-I and Type-II muscle fibers without causing fatigue. This results in improved muscle strength, endurance, and blood flow, helping users recover faster and prevent muscle atrophy.

Key benefits of EMS:

Enhances muscle strength and endurance

Aids in recovery and reduces muscle atrophy by improving circulation

Relieves muscle tightness and spasms through controlled contractions

Improves flexibility and range of motion by reducing stiffness

2. Transcutaneous Electric Nerve Stimulation (TENS)

TENS therapy triggers motor nerves, prompting the release of the body’s natural opioid peptides, or OGF (opioid growth factor), which block pain signals from reaching the brain and spinal cord. This process provides pain relief without the need for pharmaceuticals while also reducing inflammation and improving muscle function.

Key benefits of TENS:

Blocks pain signals, providing natural pain relief

Reduces inflammation and improves lymphatic drainage

Relieves muscle tension and spasms

Adjustable settings for personalized treatment

3. Heat Therapy

The electrode mat heats up to 40°C, contributing to greater relaxation of the muscles and mind. The increase in temperature promotes fascia extensibility, reduces inflammation, inhibits pain receptor uptake, and activates the body’s metabolism. The thermotherapy effect also enhances the impact of EMS, magnifying pain reduction and further promoting healing.

Key benefits of Heat Therapy:

Enhances muscle relaxation and mind-body calmness

Increases fascia flexibility and reduces inflammation

Inhibits pain receptor activity, allowing for greater pain relief

Magnifies the effects of EMS for deeper, longer-lasting results

4. Dynamic Deep Wave Stimulation

The device’s rhythmic amplitude modulation of medium- and low-frequency waves provides a similar analgesic effect to less-tolerable high-frequency stimulation but is more comfortable for the patient. The deep wave stimulation targets the paraspinal muscles and acupressure points, alleviating back pain and promoting muscle recovery.

Precision Calibration for Personalized Treatment

In addition to its pre-set programs (40+ options for treating acute and chronic back pain, muscle strengthening, or massage therapies), reLounge offers an individual calibration feature. The device creates a visual map of the user’s back, highlighting areas of strength, weakness, and myofascial imbalances. Based on this map, it recommends tailored treatment programs that more effectively target problem areas for optimal relief.

A Game-Changer for Wellness and Corporate Spaces

Incorporating reLounge into wellness centers, spas, physiotherapy clinics, and corporate spaces presents an exciting opportunity. For businesses, providing a touchless massage and back pain treatment option can enhance employee well-being, reduce absenteeism, and generate customer loyalty.

Top spinal surgeons and medical professionals, including Dr. Bengt Sturesson, have endorsed reLounge for a wide range of spinal issues, such as lumbar degenerative disc disease, cervical spondylosis, and lumbar spinal stenosis. “reLounge offers an effective, non-invasive alternative that provides lasting relief without the risks associated with surgery or opioid dependence,” says Dr. Sturesson,=.

The Vision of Alvica Medical

As part of Alvica Medical’s broader vision for medical technology, reLounge signals the future of personalized healthcare. Making advanced therapies accessible for home use offers an affordable, high-quality solution for managing back pain and other spine diseases. Alvica Medical is redefining pain relief through holistic medicine and body rejuvenation, with the goal of elevating healthcare by addressing not just the symptoms but the root causes of pain.

With reLounge, this clinic aims to offer a future where drug-free recovery is within everyone’s reach. Whether for home users, spas, or wellness clinics, reLounge represents a new standard for personalized, effective care, changing the way people manage their back pain, recuperate from muscle strengthening, or fast-track their spine surgery recovery. As this treatment gains wide acceptance across London and beyond, reLounge is setting a new benchmark in the industry, offering both relief and a renewed sense of freedom for those suffering from chronic pain.

Experience reLounge at Alvica Medical’s London Showroom

For those seeking relief from chronic back pain, reLounge is available to try at Alvica Medical’s prestigious Royal Exchange showroom in London. The device is also about to launch at VisitHealth, a private clinic in London, offering individuals the chance to experience this groundbreaking therapy firsthand. To book a session or demo, visit www.alvica.uk and get in touch directly.

With reLounge, the future of back pain therapy is non-invasive, effective, and entirely drug-free—paving the way for lasting relief without the risks of opioids or surgery.