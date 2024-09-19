Nomad Internet is Upgrading Its Billing System to the All-new Nomad Oasis

Nomad Internet, the fastest rural and traveling internet service provider in America, has announced that it is upgrading its billing system to Nomad Oasis. This move will help enhance customers’ experience by bringing the latest features right into customers’ hands. Registration at Nomad Oasis has to be completed by 30th of September 2024.

What is Nomad Oasis?

Nomad Oasis is a tool that provides its customers with tracking and control over their Nomad Internet service. It ensures a Nomad Internet user can monitor their data usage, track their modems, and offers features like parental controls to help them manage their family’s internet access.

Nomad Oasis works by giving its customers an easy-to-use interface to check on their data usage and track their modems. It helps its customers to stay informed about their internet service and manage it more effectively.

Steps to Register a New Account on Nomad Oasis

To ensure a smooth transition, Nomad Internet advises quick action from its customers:

Visit the registration page Register using the same email address that is present on file with Nomad Internet

Registration on Nomad Oasis has to be completed by Sept 30, 2024.

Why Is This Important?

Registering a new Nomad Oasis account is essential to continue enjoying uninterrupted service. Failure to register by the deadline (Sept 30th, 2024) may interrupt service. By registering on Nomad Oasis, customers can also avail of the great benefits Nomad Oasis has to offer.

Key Benefits of Nomad Oasis:

Pause/Restart Subscription: Allows users to instantly pause or restart their internet service with a single click, offering flexibility and control over network usage.

Allows users to instantly pause or restart their internet service with a single click, offering flexibility and control over network usage. Multitenancy: Facilitates management across multiple locations, ideal for businesses like hotels that require centralized control of various branches.

Facilitates management across multiple locations, ideal for businesses like hotels that require centralized control of various branches. Dashboard Sharing: Enables secure sharing of dashboard access without compromising login credentials, ideal for addressing technical issues through a trusted third party.

Enables secure sharing of dashboard access without compromising login credentials, ideal for addressing technical issues through a trusted third party. Auto-Pause Billing: Ensures billing is only applied on days the internet is actively used, which can be customized based on time, data usage, or cost.

Ensures billing is only applied on days the internet is actively used, which can be customized based on time, data usage, or cost. Real-Time Modem Location and Geofencing: Provides added security by allowing users to track their modem’s location in real time and set geographic boundaries.

Provides added security by allowing users to track their modem’s location in real time and set geographic boundaries. Referral Rewards: Encourages current users to refer new customers by offering credits for each successful referral.

Encourages current users to refer new customers by offering credits for each successful referral. Marketplace: Offers a direct platform for purchasing modems and related products, simplifying the acquisition process.

Need Assistance?

For any questions or support during the registration process, customers are encouraged to reach out to support@nomadinternet.com.

To join Nomad Internet on this new and exciting journey start your registration process at the Nomad Oasis Registration page.