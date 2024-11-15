By 2026, artificial intelligence is forecasted to generate up to 90% of all internet content!

These impressive statistics spark conversations about the quality and diversity of the generated content. Among the leading experts shaping this transformation is Nikunj Kotecha, a seasoned Machine Learning Leader with ten years of experience in advanced AI solutions for global clients. Experts like him are currently engaged in “training” AI models and programming them using complex mathematical algorithms to optimize various business processes. These models help improve customer service, optimize internal processes, and achieve technological leadership in the market.

Nikunj holds certifications from Amazon Web Services (AWS) as an AI Practitioner expert and from DeepLearning.ai in Generative AI with large language models (LLMs). His work focuses on developing efficient, secure, and privacy oriented AI solutions for semiconductor accelerators at the Edge. As a Technical lead, he has successfully guided cross-functional teams, pushing the limits of Edge AI and Neuromorphic computing.

During his time as a researcher at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) from 2018 to 2020, Nikunj investigated innovative methods to enhance American Sign Language (ASL) video translations. By integrating multimodal features and developing Transformer networks, first at the time, Nikunj improved translation accuracy by 10% measured by BLEU score. His other work in Bayesian inference for skin lesions further advanced AI’s role in healthcare, developing models that confidently defer classification in cases of uncertainty, leading to 5% accuracy boost.

From 2021 to 2023, Nikunj led as a Senior Solutions Architect at BrainChip Inc., an Australian company specializing in brain-inspired AI Hardware. He led BrainChip technical team in securing a multi-year license agreement for its Intellectual Property (IP) of Akida AI accelerator with MegaChips, a japanese based global fabless semiconductor company. The multi-year licensing valued in millions and a $2 million forecast expected in royalties. Nikunj’s technical expertise facilitated the development of the next-generation Neuromorphic processor and an updated MetaTF Software Development Kit (SDK) publicly available for developers to build custom Neuromorphic models. Combined together, it supports the newer Transformer networks and features such as Residual connections, 8-bit Integer Quantization, and Post-Training Quantization. Another notable advancement under his expertise was the implementation of Temporal Event-Based Network (TENNs), an innovative state space model used for denoising audio in hearing aids and earphones devices. TENNs demonstrated superior performance, achieving state of the art results in audio clarity and noise suppression measured by improvements in PESQ and STOI of 16% and 4% respectively on the Microsoft

denoising challenge. Nikunj also developed industry models such as Akidanet FOMO optimizing object detection speed and reducing detection delay by 20%.

Nikunj Kotecha has made a groundbreaking contribution to the AI industry by creating BrainChip technology and launching the BrainChip University AI Accelerator Program. His work has revolutionized AI hardware at the Edge.

Its architecture centers on Neural Processing Units (NPUs) paired with dedicated Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) coupled together as a Node. This unique design with its neuromorphic processing delivers low power, high efficiency, and a dedicated AI accelerator in an SoC compared to any traditional deep learning accelerators. Recognizing the need to demonstrate these unique capabilities, Nikunj developed a benchmark framework to demonstrate BrainChip’s core capabilities, showcasing its efficiency in real-world AI applications. He further simplified this tool into a no-code version that allows develops to assess performance without need deep technical expertise.

With a deep understanding of Edge AI and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), Nikunj actively spread awareness and learning of this technology. He led workshops such as “Bringing Development of BrainChip Akida Neuromorphic models at Edge Impulse Imaging event. There he also participated as a guest speaker for a webinar “Neuromorphic Deep Dive into Next-Gen Edge AI solutions using Edge Impulse”.

In addition to his technical achievements, Nikunj led the BrainChip University AI Accelerator Program, a global initiative that helps students learn about neuromorphic AI through hands-on projects and access to BrainChip technology. His lectures at top universities like Carnegie Mellon, Arizona State University and Cornell Tech have inspired a new generation of AI engineers, building a strong talent pool and expanding the reach of BrainChip’s technology.

Nikunj’s contributions have significantly advanced AI hardware and education, creating lasting impacts on the industry and fostering the next generation of AI professionals.

As an active member of Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), Nikunj frequently contributed to AI research. Currently serving as a peer reviewer for the 19th IEEE International Conference on Automatic Face and Gesture Recognition, he has also published articles in leading venues such as 16th IEEE International Conference on Automatic Face and Gesture Recognition and at a 2021 journal of ACM. The AI expert also participates in independent research projects

such as creation of Benchmark dataset called “Indic MMLU-Pro” for Indian languages that helps in the development of LLMs for such regions. His involvement in technical Hackathons and Competitions extends to judging roles and member of the jury respectively. He has evaluated multiple projects of professionals in hackathons such as Patient Journey Challenge, Galaxy One: 2024 Hackathon, Medihacks 2024 and AI for Change by Launchology. At competitions such as Globee Awards for Business and Globee Awards for Women in Business, he evaluated the achievements and innovations of participants and organizations.

Nikunj Kotecha is one of the best AI and ML specialists with internationally certified qualifications! His extensive work across research and commercial sectors has uniquely positioned him as a leader in cutting edge AI technology. His contributions not only advance the AI field but also inspire future developments that will benefit industries worldwide. His ability to evaluate and drive innovations within the industry has a profound influence on the growth and responsible development of AI.