NHS Discounts List: New Deals Blue Light Staff

Healthcare workers and NHS staff have access to exclusive discounts from top brands, with some offers extending to emergency services personnel. Here’s a roundup of the best deals available right now and how you can claim them.

Gousto Food Boxes 60% Off Your First Box + 20% Off for a Month

Gousto is making mealtime easier and more affordable for NHS staff. You can get 60% off your first box and 20% off all boxes in your first month.

Choose from over 60 recipes each week, with fresh ingredients and simple step-by-step recipe cards delivered straight to your door. Whether you’re a seasoned cook or just starting out, Gousto ensures you have everything you need to create delicious meals without the hassle.

Claim your Gousto discount here

Apple iPhone 16 NHS Discount of 25% Off with O2 (Code: NHS01)

Looking to upgrade your phone? O2 is offering NHS staff 25% off the brand-new iPhone 16.

To get started, register for an O2 Open account via the O2 app or website. When prompted, enter the employer code NHS01 to validate your eligibility. Once confirmed, you’ll unlock a great deal on the latest iPhone.

Explore iPhone 16 models and claim your discount here

McDonalds NHS Discount 20% Off Main Menu Items

Treat yourself to your McDonald’s favorites with a 20% discount for NHS employees, available once a week when ordering through the app.

Simply download the free McDonald’s app on iOS or Android and register with your NHS email address. Head to the Deals section in the app to select and apply your discount when placing your order.

Nandos 20% Off Food and Drinks

NHS workers, as well as police, fire, and ambulance staff, can enjoy 20% off food and drinks at Nando’s.

To claim the discount when dining in, present a valid photocard ID at the counter. The discount can be used once per day and extended to others if you’re paying for a group meal (all items must be on the same order. Please note there’s a cap on the total discount amount.

Leon Restaurants 15% Off for NHS Staff

Leon offers NHS and emergency services personnel 15% off their menu any day of the week.

Show your valid work ID at the till to claim your discount. If you’re ordering through a kiosk, simply ask staff for a code. This discount cannot be combined with other promotions, kids’ meals, or meal deals.

These offers make it easier for NHS staff and emergency workers to enjoy everyday essentials and treats at a discount. Be sure to check eligibility requirements and claim your savings while the deals last.

KFC 10% off for NHS staff

If you have a Blue Light Card you can enjoy 10% off at KFC. You’ll need to link your card to the KFC app to generate a discount code. Simply showing your card at the restaurant won’t work.

To set it up, open the KFC app and tap ‘More,’ then select ‘Discounts.’ Sign in to your account or create one if you haven’t already. Once logged in, select ‘Apply Blue Light Card discount’ and enter your Blue Light Card number along with your surname. After linking your card, navigate to the ‘Rewards’ section in the app to find your QR code.

Show this QR code at the restaurant counter to apply your discount at checkout.

Krispy Kreme 10% Discount

Blue Light Card card holders can enjoy 10% off your total bill when visiting a Krispy Kreme store. Simply show your Blue Light Card in-store, or generate a discount code for online orders through the Blue Light Card website or app.

Please note that the discount is not valid for purchases from Krispy Kreme cabinets in third-party locations, such as Tesco or service stations. Additionally, it cannot be combined with other promotions like Community Heroes, Wondoughful Wednesdays, Buy One Get One Free deals, or any similar offers.