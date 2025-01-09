Nexera Launches Compliance-Ready Layer 1 Blockchain for Institutional On-Chain Capital Markets

Nexera has unveiled its Layer 1 blockchain, Nexera Chain, designed specifically to address the unique demands of institutional on-chain capital markets. Built with compliance, interoperability, and scalability as foundational principles, Nexera Chain offers a comprehensive platform for real-world asset tokenization, bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance.

The platform incorporates cutting-edge AI-powered compliance tools, enabling automated processes for Know Your Customer (KYC), Know Your Business (KYB), Know Your Transaction (KYT), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and Travel Rule enforcement. By aligning with global regulatory frameworks, such as the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA), Nexera Chain ensures that every participant and transaction complies with evolving standards, offering institutions the confidence to operate securely and efficiently.

Nexera Chain sets itself apart by resolving long-standing hurdles to blockchain adoption in institutional markets. Its compliance-first infrastructure streamlines the integration of regulatory requirements, eliminating inefficiencies and security risks posed by fragmented solutions.

The blockchain’s omnichain interoperability enhances connectivity across public and private networks, as well as legacy systems. This enables institutions to scale their tokenization initiatives seamlessly while ensuring liquidity and data flow remain unhindered. Nexera Chain’s developer-friendly APIs, SDKs, and white-label solutions simplify asset tokenization, ensuring regulatory compliance throughout the asset lifecycle.

At the heart of Nexera Chain is the ERC-7208 standard, a universal framework for managing tokenized assets, data, and identity across multiple networks. This standard fosters consistent cross-chain interactions, unlocking innovative possibilities for businesses in a scalable and interoperable ecosystem.

With over $1 billion in aggregate value already represented across the Nexera ecosystem, including applications in tokenized real estate, art, carbon credits, GPUs, and more, Nexera Chain showcases its ability to deliver tangible results. By bridging traditional financial systems with blockchain technology, Nexera Chain provides a unified infrastructure for compliant, scalable, and efficient institutional adoption.

“Over the past six years, we’ve meticulously developed advanced modules for compliance, tokenization, and data. With the launch of Nexera Chain, we’re uniting blockchain technology and modern capital markets in a single robust ecosystem. By integrating low-cost transactions and institutional-grade compliance at the protocol level, Nexera Chain enables secure, efficient on-chain financial operations. Nexera Chain redefines how capital markets embrace digital assets and decentralized finance,” said Rachid Ajaja, Founder & CEO of Nexera.

Nexera Chain’s introduction marks a pivotal step in the advancement of blockchain technology for institutional markets. By embedding compliance and interoperability into its core, Nexera Chain paves the way for secure, scalable, and compliant participation in global tokenized markets.

About Nexera Chain

