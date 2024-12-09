New York Creative Director Dario Spinelli On How Generative AI Is Changing The Creative Process 

Right now it seems like you can’t get away from the topic of Artificial Intelligence. It seems to have a reach into every industry with fears that it will take over and replace humans in the workforce. But, those who are at the forefront of their industries are well aware of the capabilities it has to augment their work. Helping to aid in streamlining once tedious and repetitive tasks, AI is helping to free up those in creative roles to focus on what really matters.

One such creative is Dario Spinelli, the founder of Milan-based studio Bonsai Ninja, which was established in 2005. Spinelli is currently working independently as an experiential creative director, a role that is as modern as it is interactive. Having enjoyed working on several high profile projects, the Italian native has turned his attention to crafting engaging interactive environments for brands like Timberland, Ray Ban, and Luxottica.

Dario is focused on fusing together the intersection between “pixels, people and places. For me these are the core ingredients of every project I take on.” He is looking to create experiences for people that utilize technology to engage and connect people. The digital technologies or “pixels” in his analogy are not mere decoration but rather integral parts in shaping the experience.

In an industry dominated by modern technology AI is certain to have a lasting impact. While it is difficult to gauge the exact effect, it is opening up new avenues and is a powerful tool for the brainstorming of new ideas. “AI is already helping to reshape the animation pipeline,” says Dario. Having had prior experience working with AI animation he can already see the advancements.

“It used to be a niche tool, which required significant technical expertise to get results which were often imperfect,” this was part of the original magic of AI generated animations. However, over time the output has improved drastically, with far more polished and precise results. This has altogether changed the outlook of Dario’s profession.

“This shift is changing the way we work,” he begins before adding, “the focus is changing from being “creators” to becoming ‘curators’ of content guided by AI’s output. It is a tool that the experiential creative director believes will ultimately reshape the entire creative process.

While in general Dario stays true to his methods, he has used generative AI before as a direct source of output. His Token 2049 campaign which is the premier crypto event organized annually in Dubai and Singapore offered the Italian born creative director an early insight into the potential of the technology. “Since then I have been integrating generative AI in more subtle ways across my projects,” he says, pointing to the concept and pre-production phases where it proves most beneficial for him.

Dario looks at generative AI as a tool which helps to augment the creative process. Not as the primary output tool but rather as a way to streamline his workflow. “More and more I am incorporating AI-generated clips and elements in projects,” details the experiential creative director. It has become important in helping him to enhance storytelling and enrich the visual textures of his projects, allowing him to “push creative boundaries,” and leaving him “excited about the space which is constantly evolving.”

While he believes that most of the effects will be positive, Dario does foresee a flood of content due to the democratization of animation. This will saturate the content market, but will ultimately “push us to create higher levels of content in order to stand out.” While the AI tools at hand will handle the technical aspects of projects, the Bonsai Ninja founder believes that human creators will need to adapt, rethinking their approach to originality and storytelling.

At the heart of Dario Spinelli’s projects is an air of authenticity, a realness, a tangible quality felt by those who experience them. He has never stopped pushing the boundaries of what is possible and isn’t content with just OK. This has led the experiential creative director to adopt the positive aspects of generative AI, using it as a tool to streamline his work.

Through the experiences he creates, Dario is trying to immerse his audience in an augmented reality. One that fully enraptures them and allows for a moment or two of fantasy. While generative AI, for most, is a fantastical idea, for Dario. It is merely a tool in his creative belt. We eagerly await his future installations and look to follow him on his journey creating experiences not soon forgotten.

Follow Dario Spinelli on LinkedIn, Instagram and visit his website www.lospino.net.

Images courtesy of Antitled Studio and Bonsaininja Studio