New Year Rally In Full Swing: DTX Exchange Enjoys $2.8M Inflows While Solana and Stellar Pump Hard

The New Year has been kicked off with a bang. Why? Because the crypto market has started to rally with renewed energy and optimistic traders. And can you guess who’s leading the charge? Exactly! DTX Exchange has seen an impressive $2.8 million in inflows with the new year. This is a signal that investors are pouring their money in this innovative new project.

At the same time, Solana price and Stellar (XLM) are making waves in the crypto sphere with significant price surges. This has captured the attention of traders and analysts alike. As the new year has just started, we might be up for an action-packed year. Let’s take a look at the Solana Price and Stellar (XLM) rally with how DTX Exchange is doing.

Solana Price Surges: A Bright Start to the New Year

Solana price has recently experienced a surge which has caught the attention of multiple investors. As of January 3, 2025, SOL is trading over $210. Solana price was down by 7.3% in the last 30 days but it has made up for it in the last 7 days by gaining over 16%. As for the last 24 hours, Solana price is up by 5% and more is yet to come, according to experts.

One of the major reasons for Solana price to surge was the increased user activity on the SOL network. It has risen by nearly 400% in the last three months which has even surpassed Ethereum’s in the mid-November. Additionally, the total value locked (TVL) in SOL’s decentralized finance (DeFi) projects has tripled since the start of 2023. It was at $214 in January 2024 but currently it is standing at $9.14 billion which is a tremendous increase.

SOL’s upward trajectory is also because of the favorable regulatory developments and increased institutional interest in the project. As for the technical analysis, Solana price has recently surpassed key resistance levels, indicating a bullish momentum. The next resistance level is around $229.93.

A Promising Outlook for Stellar (XLM)

After SOL, Stellar (XLM) is also showing promise with a 24% increase in price in the last 7 days. Currently, it is trading at $0.44 which is a notable increase after a bit of a bearish pattern in the token. The Stellar (XLM) is still over 50% lower than its all-time-high value of $0.93 which means with the market turning green, experts say that this token will also take a ride upward and potentially reach this level.

As for why Stellar (XLM) is pumping is because Franklin Templeton, a leading fund manager, has recently integrated Stellar’s blockchain to manage assets more efficiently. This has enhanced the network’s credibility and has attracted many investors. Also, the overall market is surging in full force which has positively impacted altcoins like Stellar (XLM).

Stellar’s blockchain has been doing great in the last few months with active addresses now exceeding 9 million. Stellar (XLM) has recently surpassed key resistance levels, indicating a strong bullish momentum. But with experts only speculating on the price, other new projects like DTX Exchange are taking the market by storm even before the official launch.

Why DTX Exchange Is Leading the New Year Crypto Rally

With over $2.8 million in inflows during the new year, DTX Exchange has become a key player in the crypto rally. This platform has shown that it has the ability to attract significant market interest because of the unmatched features. All in all, DTX Exchange has raised over $11.2 million and has just entered the seventh stage of presale where each token is worth only $0.14.

DTX Exchange easily integrates with traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) to offer users a single platform to trade any asset they want. These assets range from crypto, stocks, ETFs, commodities and much more. This approach has attracted both traditional investors and crypto enthusiasts, thus the huge presale collection.

The VulcanX blockchain is the main power source behind this platform. It provides a transaction speed of up to 100,000 transactions per second (TPS). This high-performance ensures that traders can execute their trades easily even if the market is at its peak. Moreover, DTX provides an intuitive trading interface which is suitable for traders of all levels. The exchange also has the Phoenix Wallet which supports over 10,000 assets.

If you think the features end here then you’re wrong because this platform also has advanced tools with leverage up to 1,000x and automation via APIs for professional traders who want efficiency. Analysts predict that DTX Exchange has the potential to offer gains up to 100x to both institutional and retail investors.

Final Thoughts

While Solana (SOL) and Stellar (XLM) have shown some growth due to the new year, their struggles are evident which makes their future uncertain. Both tokens are far from their all-time highs, forcing investors to invest in a project with prospective high gains.

And the only name that’s been coming up lately is the DTX Exchange as it is setting new standards in the crypto market. With its fast VulcanX blockchain, integration of TradFi and DeFi, and tools like 1,000x leverage and automation, it’s built for success. Backed by a huge presale collection, DTX has the growth potential to make it the standout option in 2025.

