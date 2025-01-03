New TON Superstar “To the MOO” Teams Up with TON Society, Blum, Catizen, GOATS, and More to Launch a 1 BTC Prize Pool Campaign

A Thrilling Initiative to Bridge Bitcoin and TON with tgBTC

The TON ecosystem welcomes a rising star: To the MOO. Known for its innovative BTCFi gameplay and ability to drive liquidity into the ecosystem, To the MOO is taking the spotlight by launching the 1 tgBTC Prize Pool Campaign: tgBTC To the MOO. This groundbreaking initiative, in collaboration with leading TON projects such as TON Society, Blum, Catizen, and GOATS, not only delivers an exciting gaming experience but also strengthens the TON ecosystem by integrating Bitcoin liquidity.

With a 1 Bitcoin prize pool at stake, To the MOO is setting the stage for an unprecedented event that combines fun, rewards, and transformative liquidity infrastructure.

Introducing the 1 tgBTC Prize Pool Campaign: tgBTC To the MOO

Launched on January 1, 2025, the 1 tgBTC Prize Pool Campaign is the game-changer for the TON ecosystem. Players will have the chance to earn Bitcoin-pegged tgBTC through daily quests and activities while enjoying the fun and competitive elements of To the MOO.

Event Highlights:

Daily Quests: Complete simple tasks to earn Mystery TVs. Mystery TVs: Players can now enjoy 3 free Mystery TVs daily—shake them to uncover collectible items, including in-game assets like News items, Milk, Cow Skin, and tokens. BTC Skin MOOs: Collect 10 News items to redeem this exclusive in-game asset. 1 BTC Prize Pool: All BTC Skin MOOs share the prize pool, creating substantial incentives for early participants.

The campaign leverages To the MOO’s role as a gamified distribution layer for Bitcoin liquidity, ensuring that tgBTC flows into the ecosystem in a way that benefits everyone.

How to Participate

Getting started is easy:

Visit To the MOO Telegram mini-app & Click FREE tgBTC

Complete quests to get Mystery TVs to shake shake

Collect a total of 10 News to redeem a tgBTC MOO Skin

Once the tgBTC MOO Skin is redeemed, players are guaranteed to share the 1 BTC prize pool.

Why You Should Play To the MOO

The 1 tgBTC Prize Pool Campaign isn’t just a gaming event—it’s a movement that redefines how Bitcoin liquidity integrates with blockchain ecosystems. Here’s why you should join:

1. Earn Bitcoin Through Gameplay

With To the MOO, earning Bitcoin is simple and fun. The 1 BTC prize pool offers a unique opportunity for players to gain tangible rewards by engaging with the game.

2. Be Part of TON’s Liquidity Revolution

To the MOO channels Bitcoin liquidity into TON projects, driving growth and utility across the ecosystem.

3. Experience the Power of TON Teleport

By playing To the MOO, you actively participate in a decentralized liquidity model powered by TON Teleport, bridging Bitcoin to TON with unmatched transparency.

4. Unlock Exclusive Rewards

BTC Skin MOOs are rare in-game assets that not only grant access to the 1 BTC prize pool but also symbolize your role in this groundbreaking campaign.

5. Join a Thriving Ecosystem

With partners like TON Society, Blum, and Catizen, To the MOO fosters collaboration, innovation, and community engagement within the TON ecosystem.

To the MOO: More Than a Game, A Liquidity Distribution Layer

To the MOO isn’t just a game—it’s a Liquidity Distribution Layer designed to bring high-quality assets like tgBTC into the TON ecosystem. Through its unique gaming experience, it enables users to interact with Bitcoin liquidity in a fun and engaging way, all while supporting the growth of TON projects.

The gameplay is straightforward yet strategic. Players defend cows from alien abductions in thrilling 30-second rounds, earning tgBTC along the way. This gamified approach to liquidity distribution ensures that Bitcoin seamlessly integrates into the TON ecosystem, enhancing both utility and sustainability.

TON Teleport tgBTC: The Backbone of Bitcoin Liquidity in TON

To the MOO’s innovative campaign is built on the foundation of TON Teleport, the decentralized bridge that enables secure Bitcoin transfers between the Bitcoin and TON blockchains.

How TON Teleport Works:

Users send BTC to a unique address linked to TON Teleport.

After three confirmations on the Bitcoin blockchain, an equivalent amount of tgBTC is issued on the TON blockchain.

tgBTC can be used within the TON ecosystem or converted back to BTC by burning tgBTC, which releases the BTC back to the user’s Bitcoin address.

This trustless mechanism ensures each tgBTC is fully backed by real BTC, enabling seamless and transparent integration of Bitcoin into TON’s DeFi applications. By distributing tgBTC through its gameplay, To the MOO acts as the ideal complement to TON Teleport, ensuring Bitcoin liquidity reaches every corner of the ecosystem.

Cattea

Cattea is the world’s first “Drink to Earn” game, blending fun match-3 gameplay with real-world bubble tea shops to create a unique “earn while you sip” experience.

Inspired by Latte, Milk, and Tea, Cattea introduces the ChatGPT-recommended formula for modern milk tea lovers, bringing Hong Kong’s iconic Yuenyeung milktea to a global audience.

Even ChatGPT couldn’t pass this game—are you ready for the challenge?

Join the MOOvement

The TON ecosystem is poised for a breakthrough, and To the MOO is leading the charge. By bridging Bitcoin to TON and distributing liquidity through its gamified model, To the MOO sets a new standard for blockchain innovation.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this transformative campaign. Join the 1 tgBTC Prize Pool Campaign and send everything To the MOO! 🐄🛸🚀

Links

Play To the MOO:

https://t.me/tothemoo_bot

Follow Us on Social Media: https://x.com/TothemooFarm

Learn More About TON Teleport: https://sandbox.teleport.tg/