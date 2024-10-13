New Study Reveals the Best Places for Tech Jobs in the UK in 2024

The UK’s technology sector continues to be a driving force behind economic growth, innovation, and job creation. However, with the sector expanding rapidly in some areas while slowing down in others, where should tech professionals focus their job search in 2024? A comprehensive new analysis has revealed the best and worst places for tech jobs across the UK, based on key metrics such as salary growth, job availability, and commute times.

London Remains a Powerhouse for Tech Jobs, but Growth is Spreading

Unsurprisingly, the City of London remains the UK’s top destination for tech jobs in 2024, achieving a near-perfect score of 90.00. The city boasts the highest hourly wages for tech professionals, averaging £30.15, alongside shorter daily commutes, making it an attractive option for workers seeking both financial reward and a better work-life balance. Despite a modest wage growth of 1.55% over the past three years, the tech sector has expanded, with 2,610 tech enterprises and a growth rate of 6.97%.

However, the report reveals that thriving tech ecosystems are no longer exclusive to London. Areas like Middlesbrough, Westminster, and Hackney are experiencing impressive growth, providing excellent opportunities for tech workers in more affordable regions.

Middlesbrough: A Rising Star in the Tech Sector

One of the most surprising findings is the rapid growth of Middlesbrough’s tech sector. With a growth rate of 13.79% – the fastest in the UK – Middlesbrough is positioning itself as a key player in the UK’s tech landscape. Although the city’s tech firms are fewer in number (165 enterprises), they present solid opportunities for job seekers looking to enter a burgeoning market. Workers in Middlesbrough also enjoy a respectable hourly wage of £15.13, combined with a relatively short commute. As the sector continues to grow, the area is expected to attract more companies and talent, making it one to watch in 2024.

Westminster and Hackney: Solid Performers in the Tech Space

Westminster and Hackney also rank highly among the top tech job destinations. Westminster, in second place with a score of 89.8, offers the third-highest number of tech firms (5,730) and is the second-fastest-growing tech hub, with an 8.22% growth rate. Hackney, ranking fourth, boasts a well-rounded tech scene, where a significant portion of the workforce (10%) is employed in the tech sector. Workers in Hackney benefit from attractive salaries (£23.90 per hour) and one of the highest pay rises in recent years at 27.81%.

The Regions Falling Behind: Thurrock and Bexley

While the tech sector flourishes in some regions, others are facing significant challenges. Thurrock has been ranked as the worst area for tech jobs in 2024, with a shrinking tech sector and a dramatic 35.48% decline in enterprises. Despite offering an average hourly wage of £16.33, the area’s lack of growth and mediocre commute options make it less appealing for tech workers. Similarly, Bexley’s tech sector is declining at an even faster rate (36.41%), despite recent wage increases. These findings highlight the growing regional disparity in tech job availability and sector health.

Key Findings from the 2024 Tech Jobs Report:

City of London : Highest score of 90.00, with the highest wages (£30.15/hour) and shortest commute.

Middlesbrough : Fastest-growing tech hub, with a 13.79% growth rate and a solid final score of 80.07.

Hackney : One of the highest pay rises in the UK tech sector at 27.81%, with a score of 88.28.

Westminster : The third-highest number of tech enterprises (5,730) and strong wage growth.

Thurrock : Worst-performing area with a shrinking tech sector and a 35.48% decline in enterprises.

Balancing Pay and Work-Life Balance

While wages are undoubtedly an important factor, the report highlights the significant role commute times play in overall job satisfaction. Areas like Hackney and the City of London offer some of the shortest commute distances, giving employees more time for personal pursuits. Conversely, areas like Manchester, despite having a strong tech presence, suffer from long daily commutes, which may negatively impact work-life balance.