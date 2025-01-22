New memecoin Pengu Unleashed raise $1.5M in first day of presale

Pengu Unleashed (PUNGU) has officially announced the successful launch of its cryptocurrency token, marking a game-changing entry into the meme coin market by raising an impressive $1.5 million on the first day of its presale.

What makes PUNGU stand out?

At its core, Pengu Unleashed is about more than just hype. The project integrates advanced Layer 2 rollup technology like zk-rollups and optimistic rollups to cut down gas fees and speed up transactions. This means users can trade, stake, and build on the platform with minimal costs, all while staying secure and efficient.

But that’s not all. PUNGU is also on a mission to do good, pledging $1 million to penguin habitat conservation and climate change initiatives, which adds an environmental dimension to its purpose.

It’s a win-win: contribute to a greener planet while riding the next big wave in crypto, creating a unique balance between innovation and sustainability.

Pengu Unleashed presale gains momentum as staking goes live

The early interest in Pengu Unleashed is reflected in its presale performance. Launched this week, the presale has attracted over $1 million within the first 24 hours of going live, which is a strong indicator of market demand.

The total raise now stands at almost $1.7 million, reflecting the growing confidence among early adopters.

Early investors can buy PUNGU tokens for $0.015 each during the current stage of the presale. The Pengu Unleashed team accepts purchases in ETH and USDT, providing flexibility for a wide range of investors.

PUNGU is already making moves, securing listings on Tier 2 exchange BitMart and a soon-to-be-revealed Tier 1 exchange. These partnerships will make it even easier for investors to jump in and trade with confidence.

Meanwhile, presale participants are already staking their tokens to earn rewards ahead of the official launch, which is a promising sign for long-term engagement.

Where to buy and what’s next

A growing community

PUNGU is already attracting attention online, with its Telegram channel reaching 4,000+ members in just 72 hours. Early adopters are locking in their positions, staking tokens, and preparing for the next steps in the roadmap.

With strong early momentum and an eye toward innovation, PUNGU is positioning itself as a standout player in the meme coin space, combining community-driven goals with advanced technology. Its unique blend of fun, purpose, and cutting-edge solutions is creating waves, drawing both crypto enthusiasts and newcomers to its growing ecosystem.

Why investors are paying attention

PUNGU isn’t just a token; it’s an entire platform designed for decentralized applications (DApps). Developers can build with Ethereum-compatible tools, while PUNGU holders gain governance rights to shape the ecosystem’s future.

A lead developer summed it up perfectly: “Memes are cultural artifacts, and Pengu Unleashed is building infrastructure to make them scalable and meaningful. By lowering the entry barrier for creators and developers, we’re enabling a new wave of decentralized creativity.”

Its early presale success and positioning in the Pungu space make it a project that many investors are watching closely, especially as its roadmap unfolds, partnerships grow, and the community continues to thrive with new opportunities.

For more information, visit the website, X, and Telegram.