New ICO Explode Past $6M, Outperforming TRON (TRX) and Cardano (ADA) Reasons Why Whales Are Trooping in

Sentiment quickly shifts to bullishness as Bitcoin (BTC) crosses $73,000, a 5-month high. The presale world is equally explosive; leading the charge is DTX Exchange (DTX). This exchange-based token stands at the crossroads between traditional and decentralized finance, soaring past $6.2 million in funding this week.

It outperformed top altcoins like TRON (TRX) and Cardano (ADA), putting it in the spotlight. This remarkable presale performance, which highlights trust, its novelty as a hybrid trading platform and huge upside potential are three key reasons whales have been flocking in droves to the ICO.

DTX Exchange (DTX): Whales Swoop in to Become Early Adopters

DTX Exchange (DTX), hailed as this quarter’s best presale, is one of the new DeFi projects to watch out for. Crossing $6.2 million in early funding is a bullish indicator, suggesting trust in the project and the team. Also driving interest is its novelty as a hybrid trading platform—a blend of CEX and DEX.

It will combine the best DEX and CEX elements into a single trading platform. Some key aspects of the protocol include non-custodial storage, distributed liquidity pools, an on-chain order book for transparency and smart contracts for secure and automated transactions. Meanwhile, its primary objectives include financial inclusion and enhanced security, making it a strong contender in the $3.2 billion global trading market.

The presale continues to sell out fast, currently in the fourth round. A token is underpriced at $0.08 and projected to witness a 65x rally after its debut, potentially outperforming top crypto coins like TRON (TRX) and Cardano (ADA).

TRON (TRX): Surpassing its 2018 ATH?

The Layer-1 crypto TRON (TRX) is one of the top 10 cryptocurrencies. Besides its leading status, it plays a key role as a DeFi platform, assisting with creating decentralized applications (dApps). The recent market upswing pushed the TRX token upward.

It gained traction as the TRON price soared over 3% in the weekly timeframe. With an uptick also unfolding on the daily chart, it trades above $0.166—an inch away from flipping its August high of $0.167. The coming days promise to be more exciting for TRON (TRX).

With a full-blown bull market on the horizon, TRX is one of the altcoins to watch out for. It is on track to flip its 2018 all-time high of $0.3, positioning it as a top crypto to invest in. At its current price, it is a promising wave worth taking advantage of.

Cardano (ADA): 4% Uptick on the Daily Chart

Cardano (ADA), a top-15 cryptocurrency, is among the industry leaders. The Layer-1 blockchain platform is home to cutting-edge decentralized applications (dApps). Further, the recent Chang hard fork introduced on-chain governance into the ecosystem, allowing token holders to vote on proposals.

The latest market upswing pushed Cardano (ADA) upward. The Cardano price increased over 4% in the past 24 hours, changing hands above $0.36. It is on track to flip the monthly resistance of $0.38, racing towards $0.77, its annual high registered in March.

As the crypto market enters a bullish timeframe, Cardano (ADA) is a bet worth taking. Besides its leading status, it is a favorite among institutional investors and plays a key role in the crypto landscape as a DeFi platform. Primed to hit $1 before the year’s end, it is among the best coins to invest in.

Conclusion

DTX Exchange (DTX) is the latest ICO sensation, hitting a whopping $6.2 million in presale and outperforming popular altcoins like TRON (TRX) and Cardano (ADA). Combined with its trailblazing hybrid trading platform and significant upside potential, whales have been flocking in droves to the presale.

