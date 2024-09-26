New Altcoin Becomes Hot Topic With 170% Rapid Returns PEPE and SHIB Holders Jump Ship

SHIB and PEPE prices delivered gigantic yields during their best days, minting several meme coin millionaires. But that’s in the past now. These meme coins have been collapsing lately as investors shift attention to new altcoins.

As PEPE and SHIB struggle to regain momentum, Rollblock (RBLK), a new altcoin, continues to steal the spotlight with a 170% price surge. That has stirred significant interest in RBLK as confident investors pump over $3.8 million into the presale.

Analysts predict that RBLK could deliver monster returns north of 100x. Learn why SHIB and PEPE prices are unlikely to match this new altcoin potential.

Shiba Inu consolidates below 50 EMA

Sitting at a meager 95% yearly ROI, SHIB is one of the poorly performing meme coins. Over the past five months, SHIB lost nearly 70% of its value, tumbling to wick at $0.00001 in August.

SHIB’s price has been consolidating in the $0.00001-$0.000016 zone for the past six weeks, implying whales could be taking advantage of the low prices to load their bags.

If Shiba Inu manages to clear weekly resistance at the $0.000016 level and rise above the 50 EMA, it could regain upward momentum for further growth.

PEPE price could be on the verge of a rebound

PEPE’s price has been spiraling down for over three months. The bearish wave pushed PEPE down to a low of $0.00000585 in August. Luckily, that’s a weekly buying zone that PEPE rebounded from in May to hit an ATH of $0.00001725.

Over the last seven weeks, PEPE’s price traded in the $0.000006-$0.000009 range, presenting investors with an opportunity to accumulate the coin at the current low prices.

As of Sept. 24, PEPE’s price was still down over 13% monthly but had posted two green candles on the weekly chart, signaling heavy whale accumulation. That spells a positive omen for near-term price growth.

Rollblock (RBLK) draws in PEPE and SHIB holders

Crypto experts believe that Rollblock’s innovative protocol is a game-changer in the blockchain sector, bridging the gap between traditional and Web3 technologies.

Rollblock employs blockchain-powered technology. That fosters a fair process as activity is visible and verifiable on-chain. To ensure the safety of its users, the Rollblock smart contract has been audited by SolidProof.

Unlike traditional platforms, Rollblock pays a share of its weekly revenues in rewards to players and token holders, with liquidity providers earning up to 30% APY.

Rollblock’s growth potential in the $540 billion industry has also made it attractive to growth-focused investors. If this Ethereum-based protocol manages to capture even a tiny share of this market, RBLK’s market cap will grow into billions, pushing the price upwards.

SHIB and PEPE holders are jumping ship as analysts tout 100x colossal yields when RBLK launches on tier 1 exchanges.

