Nevermined with Combinder, peaq, and Olas Deliver Agent-Driven AI Commerce for Smart Energy Management

In a major leap forward for energy management, Nevermined, along with an autonomous Olas AI agent, peaq, the layer-1 blockchain for DePIN and Machine RWAs, and Combinder, have announced the first live implementation to create an autonomous system for optimizing energy consumption.

This project, powered by Nevermined’s secure blockchain payment infrastructure, enables AI-driven decisions for managing energy resources more efficiently.

By combining real-time data from Combinder with advanced AI models, energy decisions such as when to power HVAC systems based on predicted energy production and consumption, can be made.

Nevermined’s role in handling streamlined payments between the counterparties (Olas and Combinder) ensures that this pioneering project enables smooth and secure AI payments. This is timely, as the global energy management systems market size, valued at $36.2 billion in 2020, is projected to reach $161.9 billion by 2030.

David Minarsch, Olas DAO member and CEO of core contributor, Valory, commented on the project: “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the integration of AI and blockchain technology for energy management. Olas autonomous agents, powered by Nevermined’s AI-Commerce infrastructure, are paving the way for more efficient and sustainable energy systems.”

A new era of AI-Commerce has arrived: Now, energy management systems can autonomously make decisions, including when and what to pay for, making Nevermined is at the center of the AI-Commerce revolution.

How Nevermined’s AI Payment Infrastructure Powers Smart Energy Management

In this exciting project, Nevermined acts as the essential point of sales payment system that enables AI agents to access energy data and predictive models. It involves an autonomous Olas AI agent that reads energy production and consumption data from Combinder’s energy API.

Combinder is a user-owned network that allows for the interoperability of Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) like rooftop solar units, HVAC systems, and private EV chargers.

The Olas AI agent uses a predictive model to decide what action to take, like turning an HVAC unit on or off based on whether the energy production is expected to exceed consumption within the next hour. Without Nevermined’s secure and efficient payment rails, this AI-driven system could not enable seamless payments between the AI agent and Combinder’s data API.

Every time the AI agent accesses the energy data or the predictive model, a transaction occurs, and Nevermined ensures that this process is smooth and reliable. Payments are made in $PEAQ, highlighting the versatility of Nevermined, as it works across multiple blockchain ecosystems and tokens, not just stablecoins like USDC.

This seamless integration of payments into the energy management system is not just about handling transactions. It is also making sure that everything happens securely and automatically without human intervention.

Max Thake, Co-founder of peaq emphasized the importance of this integration: “It’s thrilling to see AI put to use in something as practical and everyday as energy use. Combinder, Nevermined, and Olas are empowering people to play more of a role in the sustainable energy transition, using electricity more efficiently and cutting their expenses. It’s a win-win situation delivered by bringing together cutting-edge AI and DePIN.”

As Don Gossen, Co-founder of Nevermined, puts it, ”These AI agents will operate autonomously, buying, selling, and bartering services and assets with each other, ushering in a new era of AI-Ccommerce.”

This allows AI agents to do their job of predicting and acting on energy use, without delays or complications caused by traditional financial rails.

Nevermined Improving Data Monetization and AI Model Access

Another key feature of this project is how Nevermined enables data providers, like Combinder, to monetize their energy data. Combinder provides a unique API that allows energy players, including AI agents, to access data from distributed energy resources (DERs).

Through this API, the agent can gather the necessary information to make decisions on energy use. Nevermined makes it possible for Combinder to earn revenue from providing this data, creating a new economic model for energy data providers, which is especially important as renewable energy continues to grow.

According to Kai Seifert, CEO and Co-founder of Combinder, “We’re not just providing data to AI agents – we’re creating an energy data marketplace that can be monetized and accessed securely, enabled by Nevermined. This is a game-changer for energy management.”

This ability to monetize data is an area where Nevermined truly shines. And by using blockchain for payments, Nevermined guarantees that every transaction is transparent and secure. Data providers can trust that they will be compensated for their contributions, and users can be sure that the data they’re accessing is accurate and reliable.

A Glimpse into a Scalable and Decentralized Energy Management Future

What makes this project even more exciting is its potential for scalability and future development. While the current system uses energy production and consumption data, future enhancements could include additional data sources, such as weather forecasts, or access to charging devices like electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

And even as the system grows, Nevermined’s infrastructure will continue to enable AI agents to pay for new models, data sources and access to devices.

This kind of decentralized energy management system is a step towards a more sustainable future. By allowing individual users and devices to make decisions about how energy is used, we are moving closer to localized, highly efficient energy networks where users have more control over their energy production and consumption.

Nevermined’s AI payment rails make this possible by ensuring that local AI agents can participate economically, buying and selling agentic services and data from other agents and paying for access to predictive models, all while it runs smoothly in the background.

Combinder’s role in this is also important, as it allows for DERs like rooftop solar panels and HVAC systems, to interoperate economically. By connecting these devices and allowing them to share data, Combinder promotes innovation in areas like demand response and peer-to-peer energy trading.

With the ability to scale and add more features, this system is set to radically improve how we manage energy on both a local and global scale.

Nevermined’s AI-Commerce infrastructure is enabling a new era of smart energy management where AI agents can autonomously make decisions on energy use, data providers can monetize their contributions, and energy management systems can scale to include more devices and data sources.

The combination of AI and blockchain technology, as seen in this project, represents a significant leap forward in how we manage and use renewable energy.

About Nevermined:

Nevermined is the leading provider of AI payment infrastructure for AI-to-AI transactions, enabling the rise of a new era of AI-Commerce. Founded by ex Co-Founder and VP of Engineering at Ocean Protocol, Don Gossen (CEO) and Aitor Argomaniz (CTO), Neverminedallows AI agents to discover, negotiate, and compensate each other in real-time, powering an economy of trillions of AI agents. By providing the essential payment rails and infrastructure for direct AI transactions, Nevermined is positioning itself as the leader in the emerging AI-Commerce space. Check out Nevermined here: https://nevermined.app/en