NearEstate.in Celebrates a Major Milestone: Over 1500+ Properties Now Listed on Its Platform

NearEstate.in, an innovative PropTech startup emerging from the heart of Hyderabad’s T-Hub, proudly announces a significant milestone: more than 1500+ Real View 360 Degree properties are now featured on its immersive real estate platform. This achievement marks a pivotal step in NearEstate.in’s mission to revolutionize how people search for, explore, and connect with properties around the globe.

Founded by Mr. VenkataRamana Guddeti and Mr. Rajesh Myakala, NearEstate.in has rapidly grown since its inception, leveraging its flagship RealView360° technology—an immersive 360° virtual tour solution that lets users “step inside” properties as if they were physically present. This breakthrough approach reduces the friction and uncertainty of long-distance property searches, empowering buyers, investors, and renters to make more informed decisions.

“Reaching the 1500+property milestone is a testament to our commitment to creating a more transparent, accessible, and engaging real estate experience,” says VenkataRamana Guddeti, Founder of NearEstate.in. “Our goal has always been to break down the barriers of distance and time, enabling users to explore properties and neighborhoods from anywhere in the world.”

A Growing Marketplace

The breadth of listings on NearEstate.in’s platform spans residential apartments, villas, commercial spaces, and more. These properties are sourced from reputable developers, real estate agents, and property owners who recognize the value of RealView360°’s immersive storytelling. By integrating virtual reality (VR) and geospatial data, users can explore properties in depth, gaining a comprehensive feel for the space and its surroundings before scheduling an in-person visit.

“This milestone is not only about the number of listings—it’s about the quality, variety, and trust we’re building in the market,” adds Rajesh Myakala, Co-Founder and CEO of NearEstate.in. “We’ve created a platform where property developers and agents can confidently showcase their listings to a global audience, and buyers can navigate a wealth of options without geographical constraints.”

Benefits for Buyers and Sellers Alike

For Buyers and Renters: RealView360° offers convenience, efficiency, and peace of mind. Users can virtually tour multiple properties in a single afternoon, saving time and travel costs. This accessibility makes it easier than ever to compare options, narrow down the search, and find the perfect home or investment property.

For Sellers and Real Estate Professionals: Listing on NearEstate.in provides a competitive advantage. Immersive virtual tours attract more serious buyers, increasing engagement and trust. It's a powerful way for developers and agents to elevate their listings, reach a broader audience, and close deals more efficiently.

Looking Ahead

NearEstate.in’s recognition by the DPIIT under Startup India (DIPP165602) and its residence in the T-Hub ecosystem underscore its potential and credibility in the PropTech space. With this momentum, the company plans to introduce new features, such as augmented reality (AR) enhancements, predictive analytics, and customizable viewing experiences, all designed to meet the evolving needs of a diverse user base.

“As we mark this milestone, we remain committed to innovation,” says Guddeti. “We’ll continue expanding our listings, improving our technology, and building partnerships that help us achieve our ultimate goal: making property exploration and transactions easier, more transparent, and truly global.”

About NearEstate.in

NearEstate.in is a pioneering PropTech startup headquartered in T-Hub, Hyderabad, India’s leading innovation hub. The company’s flagship platform, RealView360°, uses VR and geospatial mapping to create immersive virtual property tours, enabling users to explore properties and neighborhoods in unprecedented detail. NearEstate.in’s mission is to transform how people buy, sell, and experience real estate, making it more accessible, engaging, and efficient for everyone involved.