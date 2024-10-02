Navigating the UI Bottleneck: Software Engineering Expert Roman Fedytskyi on How E-Commerce Sites Are Losing Sales Due to Poor User Experience Design

In today’s highly saturated world of e-commerce, UX design is essential. Websites that fail to provide a seamless, intuitive experience are losing potential customers at alarming rates. With countless options just a click away, shoppers have little patience for clunky interfaces, confusing navigation, or slow-loading pages. Roman Fedytskyi, a Lead Software Engineer at American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), understands this challenge intimately.

“My goal is to make their lives easier by creating simple software,” Fedytskyi explains. “For example, with e-commerce platforms, I aim to reduce the number of clicks needed to complete a purchase and make the process as smooth as possible. This improves the user experience and leads to higher customer satisfaction and increased sales for my clients.”

Fedytskyi is an accomplished Lead Software Engineer with over a decade of experience in software development, specializing in JavaScript, React, EmberJS, and TypeScript. He currently serves as a UI Technical Lead Engineer at American Eagle Outfitters, driving user-centric development and optimising website performance. Roman also leads frontend development at ORSNN, a fintech platform, enhancing user interfaces and integrating complex financial data.

Previously, Fedytskyi was a Frontend Technical Lead at Valtech, where he developed e-commerce architecture that significantly improved delivery speeds and user experience for major brands. At JetSoftPro, he served as Head of Software Development, leading a 40-person team and improving performance metrics by 20%. Roman holds a Master’s degree in Mathematics from Ivan Franko National University and a Master’s in Management from UCU Business School, making him a key figure in tech innovation and leadership.

The cost of poor UX/UI design is staggering. 88% of online consumers are less likely to return to a site after a bad experience, and 79% of users who encounter performance issues say they won’t return. This means that e-commerce sites with poor usability, confusing design, or technical issues are losing immediate sales and jeopardizing future business.

Poor UX/UI design manifests in various ways, each with its detrimental impact on user engagement and sales. Slow load times are a prime culprit, with Google research indicating that 53% of mobile users will abandon a site if it takes longer than three seconds to load. Fedytskyi, drawing from his experience at American Eagle Outfitters, emphasizes the importance of user-centric design: “If you open the website for more than three seconds, you will never buy something there. You will move to another client, to another website.”

Matt Winwood, Manager of UI Engineering at American Eagle Outfitters, affirms Fedytskyi’s impact and outstanding contributions in the early phases of a complex A/B test integration and work on UI designs: “Roman approaches every project with thoroughness and a commitment to excellence,” he notes.

“He played a pivotal role in ensuring the technical aspects of our initiatives ran smoothly. Roman’s ability to architect scalable solutions really stands out. For example, during a particularly challenging project involving a major update to our product recommendation engine,

Roman led the development and ensured smooth integration across multiple teams and platforms, which was critical to the initiative’s success.”

Winwood adds that in the UX/UI field, Fedytskyi has helped navigate technical debt while managing ongoing feature development: “One specific challenge involved aligning cross-team efforts to meet tight deadlines for a new product launch,” he shares.

“Roman’s leadership in coordinating those efforts while maintaining code quality was invaluable. He has contributed to improving code quality and system architecture, leading to a more stable and efficient product, as well as mentoring junior engineers.”

Confusing navigation is another major issue. Complex structures frustrate users, often leading them to abandon their carts or leave the site entirely. Shoppers require clear paths to desired products, and if they can’t find them quickly, they’ll simply look elsewhere.

Fedytskyi’s expertise in creating intuitive interfaces addresses this issue: “I try to do everything that you do not need to click many buttons. Just click as little as possible to make your purchase,” he explains. This approach has been particularly effective at American Eagle Outfitters, where he has optimized PDP and PLP pages.

The rise of mobile shopping has made responsive design more critical than ever. With over half of global e-commerce transactions now happening on mobile devices, websites that aren’t optimized for these platforms are missing out on significant revenue. “The constant evolution of technology is a big challenge,” Fedytskyi notes. “The key is to choose reliable, scalable technologies that will last and meet the project’s needs.”

Cluttered interfaces often overwhelm users, causing decision fatigue and higher bounce rates. Fedytskyi’s approach to UI design addresses this by prioritizing clarity and simplicity. He focuses on creating intuitive, user-friendly layouts that streamline the shopping experience, helping users focus on the products they are interested in. By eliminating unnecessary elements and optimizing navigation, Fedytskyi ensures that users can easily find what they need, leading to improved engagement and higher conversion rates.

Lesia Yanytska, Product Manager at JetSoftPro affirms how Fedytskyi’s unique approach in the field has led to him being able to troubleshoot and brainstorm successful solutions: “He implemented a novel approach to the integration that involved customizing certain components to fit our specific needs. Another challenge was to stay competitive required us to incorporate the latest technologies and develop new features. Roman spearheaded several R&D initiatives to explore and implement emerging technologies,” she recalls.

“He led a project to integrate machine learning capabilities into our application, which required extensive research and experimentation. Thanks to Roman’s expertise, he identified and evaluated new tools and technologies, and then guided the development team through the implementation process. His ability to foresee industry trends and drive innovation helped us maintain a competitive edge and enhance our product offerings.”

By addressing common UX/UI issues such as speed, intuitive navigation, mobile optimization, and clean design, e-commerce sites can dramatically improve both their conversion rates and customer retention. Thanks to his unique skills, Fedytskyi’s methodology takes these principles further by simplifying layouts, utilizing white space effectively, and creating clear, easy-to-interact calls to action. This approach leads to immediate improvements in site performance—such as faster load times and easier product discovery—and fosters a more enjoyable user experience, which is crucial for building long-term customer loyalty.

Fedytskyi’s superior design strategies help brands create a more engaging, user-centric online environment that drives repeat business and boosts overall satisfaction by ensuring that users can navigate a site effortlessly and make decisions without frustration.

“It’s not just about making things look good,” Fedytskyi concludes. “It’s about creating an experience that makes users want to come back again and again.”

Podkamennyi reiterates this sentiment: “Beyond his technical abilities, Roman has an innate talent for communicating complex ideas to diverse audiences, making him an invaluable team player and leader. His influence extended beyond his immediate responsibilities, shaping the direction of multiple projects and enhancing the overall quality of our deliverables.”

Fedytskyi’s remarkable ability to blend deep technical expertise with a strong, user-centric approach has emerged as one of his defining strengths in e-commerce. His work at American Eagle Outfitters stands as a testament to this skill, where he has been instrumental in shaping a platform that attracts customers and keeps them consistently engaged.

Through intuitive design, smooth navigation, and an emphasis on user experience, Fedytskyi has significantly improved customer interaction with the site. This enhanced engagement directly translates into increased sales, higher conversion rates, and strengthened brand loyalty. By ensuring that the platform is functional and user-friendly, Fedytskyi has played a critical role in making American Eagle Outfitters’ e-commerce experience a standout in a crowded market, helping the brand sustain long-term growth and success.

“Roman’s contributions have been instrumental in maintaining our competitive edge in the e-commerce space,” Winwood adds. “His attention to detail and understanding of both technical requirements and user behavior have been crucial to our success.”

As online shopping evolves rapidly, the significance of exceptional UX/UI design becomes more critical than ever before.

Fedytskyi, with his extensive and unique expertise in UI development and support, has repeatedly demonstrated that optimizing the user experience is a key factor in driving e-commerce success: “I believe its important to focus on speed, simplicity, intuitive usability, and seamless interaction when it comes to optimum performance.

“My goal is to eliminate the UI bottlenecks that often hinder growth. That way, it is possible to increase sales and enhance the overall user journey significantly.”

He adds: “In today’s business landscape if you are an e-commerce platform and you want to thrive in what is now a fiercely competitive marketplace, you have to invest in UI design so it can excel and enhance your success.”