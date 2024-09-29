Navigating the Energy Market: How Phoenix Capital Group Guides Its Clients

The energy market can be highly volatile, with global events often causing sudden shifts. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic brought everything to a halt—only for a period of strong investment returns to follow. Runaway inflation then spiked prices, and in early 2022, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine led to sanctions on a leading natural gas exporter, adding further uncertainty to the market.

Despite these challenges, the oil and gas sector presents various opportunities that could be explored. Phoenix Capital Group is committed to providing those returns for its clients. Here’s how the company navigates this typically volatile market.

Rooted in Values

Unlike many companies in the oil and gas sector, Phoenix Capital Group isn’t driven solely by profits. The company is rooted in faith and a commitment to strong values. Founded after Daniel Ferrari was paralyzed from the waist down following a routine flu shot in 2017, the company embodies hope, resilience, and rebirth—much like the mythical phoenix.

Phoenix Capital Group started by connecting with small landowners to help them understand and maximize the value of their mineral rights. Despite rapid growth, the company remains grounded in its values and seeks to guide every decision with purpose.

Strategic and Disciplined

Phoenix Capital Group utilizes best-in-class proprietary technology to predict future income potential from land assets. This technology, combined with the negotiating prowess of the company’s leaders, aims to unlock significant value for its clients.

The company maintains discipline by using well-defined criteria to target and sustain a well-balanced portfolio of high-quality oil and gas assets.

Regulated Offerings

Phoenix Capital Group offers two types of investment vehicles—Reg A+ and Reg D corporate bond offerings—both of which involve speculative investments with no guarantee of investor protection.*† These provide effective paths to raise capital while offering strong investor protections. Unlike the traditional energy market, these bonds are not correlated with the market.

The bonds have fixed rates and defined terms, ensuring transparency for investors. The Regulation D offering is available to accredited investors only. Investors can choose terms between 1 and 11 years, with annual yields estimated to range from 9% to 13%, and options for monthly compounding interest or monthly payments.

Transparency and Education

Phoenix Capital Group prides itself on transparency and education. The company views its clients as partners and is committed to educating them and helping them succeed. One way the company does this is by hosting daily live webinars that provide insights into the business, the energy market, and the company’s navigation strategies. They are hosted at convenient times each day of the week. To register for a webinar, visit Phoenix Capital Group’s website and sign up.

With ethical practices and strong core values, Phoenix Capital Group aims to help its clients navigate the volatile energy market and seize opportunities for returns in the oil and gas sector.

About Phoenix Capital Group

Founded in 2019, Phoenix Capital Group Holdings, LLC is a leading oil and gas mineral rights acquisition and operated working interest enterprise headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The family-owned company is a technology-led and client-centric organization dedicated to developing partnerships with its clients through property acquisitions and investment opportunities. With a team of experienced professionals with expertise in software development, engineering, and finance, Phoenix Capital Group boasts over 60 years of combined experience in the energy sector, focusing on capital deployment and asset management.

*Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. The sale of any securities is subject to investor qualification and minimum investment. Private placements are speculative and illiquid. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Important information, disclaimers and risks can be found at PHXOffering.com. Historically, investors have received high yields.

† The Reg A+ Offering is currently not available.