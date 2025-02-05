National Forensic Sciences University, Goa, to Host ICCCT 2025 in Hybrid Mode

Goa, India – February 04, 2025: The 7th International Conference on Communication and Computational Technologies (ICCCT 2025) is scheduled for February 14-15, 2025, in a hybrid format at the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Goa Campus, India. Organized in collaboration with Florida International University, Miami, USA, and technically sponsored by the Soft Computing Research Society (SCRS), this premier event will bring together leading researchers, academicians, and industry professionals from around the world.

ICCCT 2025: A Global Research Platform

ICCCT 2025 has witnessed an overwhelming response, with 1,060 paper submissions from 17 countries, including Australia, Bangladesh, Bulgaria, Canada, Ethiopia, Fiji, Greece, India, Morocco, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tunisia, the USA, and Vietnam. After a rigorous peer-review process conducted by 1,001 expert reviewers, only 189 papers were accepted—marking a highly competitive 18% acceptance rate. This reflects ICCCT’s commitment to academic excellence and cutting-edge research in the fields of communication and computational technologies.

Keynote Speakers and Industry Sessions

ICCCT 2025 will feature 13 invited speakers, including two distinguished keynote addresses:

Mr. Chetan Sharma, SAP Architect at Tractor Supply Company (USA) – Discussing scalable enterprise solutions for digital transformation.

Mr. Prudhvi Uppaluri, Senior IEEE Member and Technical Architect (USA) – Exploring advancements in AI-driven communication systems.

Key Focus Areas at ICCCT 2025

The conference will include multiple industry-led sessions and parallel technical tracks on critical themes such as:

✅ Intelligent Systems: Algorithms and Applications

✅ Emerging Techniques in Computational Technologies

✅ Informatics and Applications

✅ Communication and Control Systems

Prestigious Publication and Global Visibility

As per the organizers, proceedings will be published in Springer’s Scopus-indexed Lecture Notes in Networks and Systems series, ensuring high visibility for impactful research. Researchers and scholars can expect their work to be showcased to a global audience, increasing opportunities for citations, collaborations, and innovation.

Interdisciplinary Collaboration and Industry Insights

With a diverse participation from fields such as cybersecurity, AI, IoT, and computational intelligence, ICCCT 2025 promises to be a hub for interdisciplinary dialogue.

🔹 Interactive workshops and panel discussions will delve into topics like ethical AI, sustainable technology, and next-generation communication networks.

🔹 Industry leaders from Tech Mahindra, Siemens, and other global technology firms will share insights into emerging tech trends and real-world applications.

Why Attend ICCCT 2025?

🔹 Stay updated with the latest research in communication and computational technologies.

🔹 Network with top researchers, industry experts, and academicians from across the globe.

🔹 Enhance career prospects and research visibility through Springer’s Scopus-indexed proceedings.

🔹 Participate in engaging discussions on AI, cybersecurity, IoT, and sustainable technology.

Final Thoughts

With its global reach, rigorous selection process, and high-impact sessions, ICCCT 2025 at National Forensic Sciences University, Goa, is set to be a landmark event for researchers, industry professionals, and tech enthusiasts. Register now and be part of this cutting-edge research and innovation platform.

For more information and updates, visit https://www.scrs.in/conference/iccct2025.