Nasdaq Tower Billboard Now Available for 1-Day Rentals Instead of 1-Month

The iconic Nasdaq Tower billboard in New York’s Times Square, previously available for month-long rentals, is now offered for 1-day rentals. This new offering provides businesses and advertisers the opportunity to showcase their brands and messages in one of the world’s most famous digital billboards for a shorter period.

A Major Change for Advertisers

Previously, the Nasdaq Tower billboard was accessible only to companies with large budgets due to its prime location and long rental terms. However, with the introduction of 1-day rental options, this premium advertising space is now available at a more affordable price to small businesses, startups, and even individuals.

The digital screen at Nasdaq Tower is viewed by millions of people every day, making it an exceptional platform for reaching a global audience. With 1-day rental packages, advertisers can now create impactful promotions, announcements, or brand activations in a short time without having to commit to expensive, long-term contracts.

Benefits of 1-Day Rentals

The switch to 1-day rentals is a strategic move to make this advertising space more accessible to a wider range of clients. Some key benefits of the 1-day rental option include:

Affordable Pricing: Renting the Nasdaq Tower billboard for just one day is much more cost-effective, especially for small businesses and entrepreneurs, compared to the monthly rental option. Flexibility: The 1-day rental option allows businesses to take advantage of important moments such as product launches, sales events, or seasonal promotions, maximizing visibility. Global Reach: Times Square is one of the most visited places in the world. Advertising on the Nasdaq Tower billboard offers the opportunity to reach a wide audience, from New Yorkers to international visitors. Reduced Risk: For businesses unsure of the effectiveness of the advertising, a 1-day rental provides a low-risk way to test the impact of a campaign before committing to a long-term strategy. Prestigious Location: The location of the Nasdaq Tower and the opportunity to showcase a brand there can enhance a company’s image and prestige. It’s a powerful tool for companies wanting to increase visibility in one of the most competitive advertising spaces in the world.

How It Works

Your ad will be live for 1 day and will be displayed up to 300 times. Each ad will last 15 seconds. A professional photo and video recording of your ad will be made and delivered to you on the same day.

Additionally, the press release detailing your Times Square Ad will receive widespread coverage, being featured on over 100 media outlets worldwide, including renowned platforms such as Business Insider, Benzinga, AsiaOne, Barchart, DigitalJournal, and more.

Ideal for All Types of Campaigns

Whether you’re launching a new product, announcing a special event, or running a seasonal promotion, the Nasdaq Tower billboard is an ideal platform for a variety of campaigns. With the chance to be seen by millions in just one day, this advertising space is valuable for the following types of campaigns:

Corporate Announcements: Companies can use the Nasdaq Tower billboard to announce major events like IPOs or corporate milestones.

Special Events and Promotions: Limited-time offers or special events can benefit from the visibility of advertising on the Times Square billboard.

Limited-time offers or special events can benefit from the visibility of advertising on the Times Square billboard. Branding and Awareness Campaigns: For companies looking to promote their brand, a single day on the Nasdaq Tower billboard can provide lasting recognition and awareness.

The Future of Advertising

The shift to 1-day rentals reflects changing demands in the digital advertising world. Businesses want more flexible and affordable ways to reach large audiences. Nasdaq Tower’s 1-day rental option meets this demand by offering a high-impact platform that is now accessible to a broader range of advertisers.

In conclusion, the 1-day rental option for the Nasdaq Tower billboard marks a new era in advertising, offering businesses broader access to one of the world’s most prestigious advertising spaces for more flexible, affordable, and impactful campaigns. For pricing and service details, please visit here.