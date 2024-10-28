Nasdaq Becomes Premier Partner of ABA

Nasdaq has become the Premier Partner of the American Bankers Association’s.

The partnership between the ABA and Nasdaq will support banks as they navigate an increasingly complex governance, regulatory, and financial landscape.

ABA Premier Partners are selected for their long-term commitment to the banking industry and alignment with ABA’s mission.

Nasdaq Joins ABA

Nasdaq on Monday announced that it will join the American Bankers Association (ABA) Partner Network as a Premier Partner.

Through the partnership, Nasdaq will provide ABA members with resources and software tools to help them tackle the most difficult problems faced by the financial industry across risk management and anti-financial crime, as well as supporting better workflow and efficiency in how they manage governance and board activity, Nasdaq said.

Russell Davis, ABA’s Executive Vice President, Member Experience, remarked, “As a new Premier Partner, Nasdaq brings its unique expertise in the financial industry to the ABA Partner Network. Their participation will be an asset to our member banks. By leveraging Nasdaq’s advanced technologies and proven strategies, banks can optimize their processes, mitigate risks, and unlock new growth opportunities.”

Stephanie Champion, EVP and Head of Financial Crime Management Technology, Nasdaq Verafin, said, “For more than 20 years, Nasdaq Verafin has been fighting financial crime, developing deep domain expertise in fraud and money laundering typologies, consortium data, and artificial intelligence technology. Joining the ABA Partner Network is a testament to our strength in supporting the banking industry to more effectively address the global financial crime challenge, and our commitment to continually delivering the innovative solutions banks need.”

Oliver Albers, Executive Vice President, Chief Product Officer, Capital Access Platforms, commented, “In a fast-paced world where corporate governance continues to evolve, the Boards of Directors across both public and private banks face increasing demands from diverse stakeholders. We are excited to empower ABA members with the suite of Nasdaq Governance Solutions that will enable them to transform how their governance teams and board members operate.”

The partnership offer

The partnership between the ABA and Nasdaq will support banks as they navigate an increasingly complex governance, regulatory, and financial landscape by increasing resilience, streamlining processes, and enhancing operational efficiency, the report stated.

According to Nasdaq, as part of its participation in the Partner Network, ABA members will have the opportunity to work with Nasdaq Verafin and will also have the chance to learn more about Nasdaq’s suite of corporate governance solutions.

How are ABA Premier Partners selected?

The company said that ABA Premier Partners are selected for their long-term commitment to the banking industry and alignment with ABA’s mission of promoting a strong banking system to create economic opportunity and brighter futures for all. ABA advocates for pro-growth policies that support America’s banks on their mission to help customers and communities thrive.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence.