Naqdi Takes Over Dubai Metro With Major Sponsorship of World Trade Centre Station

Naqdi, the trailblazing STP broker, has made a bold statement in the UAE by securing an exclusive sponsorship of the World Trade Centre (WTC) Metro station in Dubai. This move, more than just a branding effort, represents Naqdi’s dynamic approach to expanding its presence in one of the busiest and most iconic transit hubs in the city. The sponsorship effectively turns the WTC Metro station into a landmark for Naqdi, immersing millions of commuters daily in the company’s brand and vision.

This takeover of such a prime location underscores Naqdi’s rapid ascent in the UAE financial sector. The station’s strategic location, right in the heart of Dubai’s business district, perfectly aligns with Naqdi’s ambition to position itself as the leading financial services provider for traders & partners across the Middle East. The sponsorship integrates Naqdi into the fabric of everyday life in Dubai, allowing the company to continuously engage with both residents and professionals.

Adding to its momentum, Naqdi also participated as a regional sponsor in the Forex Expo Dubai, where it showcased its cutting-edge STP trading model to a global audience of industry leaders, traders, partners and investors. This high-profile event highlights Naqdi’s strategic efforts to solidify its influence in the financial markets.

Together, the WTC Metro station sponsorship, and Naqdi’s prominent role in the Forex Expo symbolize the company’s intent to dominate not just the UAE market but the regional financial landscape, positioning itself as a leader in the forex industry.

About Naqdi:

Naqdi is a leading forex and CFD broker, dedicated to providing a personalized trading experience for traders of all levels. With cutting-edge technology and a commitment to transparency, Naqdi offers a pure STP (Straight Through Processing) trading environment, ensuring that there is no human intervention in trades. The company is licensed by (SCA) of the UAE and (FSCA) of South Africa, demonstrating its adherence to regulatory standards and dedication to providing a secure and reliable trading experience. Naqdi aims to empower traders with the tools they need to succeed and is committed to expanding financial opportunities across the region.

Naqdi.com is a cutting-edge digital platform that aims to redefine financial transactions across the Middle East. With a vision to make financial services more accessible, efficient, and secure, Naqdi serves as a comprehensive solution for personal and business needs, offering a wide range of payment and transfer options.

As the region continues to experience rapid growth in digital adoption, Naqdi positions itself as a leader in the fintech landscape by providing users with the ability to perform seamless online transactions, whether for daily payments, international remittances, or business operations. Its user-friendly interface and robust security features ensure that transactions are not only convenient but also highly secure, aligning with global standards for data protection and financial safety.

In addition to core financial services, Naqdi offers various features that cater to local markets, including tailored solutions for e-commerce, payment gateways for businesses, and a mobile app designed for on-the-go access. By bridging the gap between traditional banking and modern financial technology, Naqdi empowers individuals and businesses alike to take control of their financial transactions with ease.

Backed by innovative technology and a deep understanding of the region’s financial landscape, Naqdi.com is set to become a pivotal player in transforming how financial transactions are conducted in the Middle East, ensuring convenience, efficiency, and security for all its users.

For more info please visit:

https://naqdi.com/