Nano Labs Announces Bitcoin Initiatives Through Subsidiary Nano Bit HK and Strategic Partnership with BitFi

Singapore – Nano Labs Ltd. (NASDAQ: NA) has unveiled a significant development in its journey to strengthen its leadership in the digital asset ecosystem. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Nano Bit HK Limited, will initiate Bitcoin-related business activities, marking a pivotal step in its strategic growth.

As part of this initiative, Nano Bit has entered into a formal partnership with BitFi, a leading cryptocurrency asset management platform. This collaboration underscores Nano Labs’ commitment to innovation and sustainability in the blockchain and cryptocurrency markets.

Under this partnership, Nano Labs will acquire Bitcoin as a part of its long-term strategic reserve. Nano Bit will manage and oversee these assets’ operational aspects, while BitFi will provide a comprehensive suite of services, including:

Asset Custody: Secure storage solutions to safeguard Bitcoin holdings.

Yield Management: Strategies to maximize the value and returns of the assets.

Asset Growth: Advanced approaches to ensure sustainable performance and development.

This strategic move not only enhances Nano Labs’ position within the cryptocurrency sector but also reinforces BitFi’s role as an industry leader in Bitcoin asset management. Together, Nano Labs and BitFi aim to deepen their engagement with the Bitcoin ecosystem and promote its long-term, sustainable development.

“This partnership represents a milestone in our strategic evolution,” said Nano Labs. “By combining our vision with BitFi’s expertise, we are taking a significant step toward realizing the full potential of Bitcoin as a cornerstone of the digital economy.”

BitFi added, “We are thrilled to partner with Nano Labs to support their Bitcoin initiatives. This collaboration highlights our shared commitment to advancing the digital asset industry through innovation and secure asset management.”

About Nano Labs Ltd.



Nano Labs Ltd is a leading fabless integrated circuit (“IC”) design company and product solution provider in China. Nano Labs is committed to the development of high throughput computing (“HTC”) chips, high performance computing (“HPC”) chips, distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards (“NICs”) vision computing chips and distributed rendering. Nano Labs has built a comprehensive flow processing unit (“FPU”) architecture which offers a solution that integrates the features of both HTC and HPC. Nano Lab’s Cuckoo series are one of the first near-memory HTC chips available in the market*.

About BitFi



BitFi is a premier cryptocurrency asset management platform, delivering advanced CeDeFi solutions for secure custody, yield optimization, and long-term asset growth within the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Media Contacts:

Nano Labs

ir@nano.cn

BitFi

jess@bitfi.org

