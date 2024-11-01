NAKIVO Backup & Replication: Reliable and Fast Data Backup for Businesses

SMBs and enterprises nowadays build complex IT environments and store large data volumes to optimize business processes and provide quality services. On the other hand, malware and hackers are permanent threats to digital infrastructures and assets. Under such circumstances, proper threat investigation and prevention push organizations to look for reliable data protection measures.

This is one of the reasons why data backup is important for your business. If you have a properly maintained and stored business data backup, you can use it to quickly restore critical workloads and prevent data loss. This enables you to avoid downtime as well as the reputational, financial and legal consequences of IT emergencies. In addition, a user-friendly lightweight enterprise data backup solution ensures significant TCO reduction by allowing you to save on hardware, staff training, and administration.

NAKIVO Backup & Replication: Versatile Business Data Backup and Recovery

NAKIVO Backup & Replication is an all-in-one data protection solution for IT infrastructures of any size, type, and complexity. The capabilities that NAKIVO developed and implemented make this solution stand among the best backup software in 2024. NAKIVO’s set of advanced backup, recovery, security, and management features is available at an affordable cost with a 15-day free trial, which makes this solution suitable for SMBs and large enterprises alike.

With NAKIVO Backup & Replication, you can run business data backup of:

Windows and Linux physical servers and workstations

VMware vSphere , Microsoft Hyper-V , Nutanix AHV , and Proxmox VE virtual infrastructures

Microsoft 365 data including Exchange Online , OneDrive for Business , SharePoint Online and Microsoft Teams

Amazon EC2 infrastructures

NAS and file servers

Microsoft SQL , Active Directory , Exchange data

Oracle databases via RMAN integration

The deployment process is simple: you can install the solution and run the first backup job in just a few minutes. NAKIVO Backup & Replication provides a range of deployment options:

Installation on Windows/Linux machines

Preconfigured VA deployment

Turning NAS devices into fully functional backup appliances

The NAKIVO solution has a small resource footprint compared to the majority of other corporate data backup solutions on the market. Its small footprint helps SMBs and enterprises save on hardware costs.

NAKIVO Backup & Replication regularly receives new updates to extend its functionality and feature set. The latest update added full support for VMware vSphere 8.0.3 and backups of Microsoft 365 accounts that have multi-factor authentication (MFA) enabled.

Another update that is especially interesting is the agent-based NAKIVO Proxmox backup functionality which is available for free until December 31, 2024. Moreover, the v11 Beta release added agentless Proxmox backups along with several other new capabilities.

Centralized and Comprehensive Management

NAKIVO Backup & Replication integrates with multiple storage destinations to enable backup tiering. Business data backups copied to different storage repositories ensure data redundancy and accessibility. The NAKIVO solution supports the following types of backup repositories:

On site (local Windows and Linux folders, NAS)

Offsite in the cloud (Amazon EC2, Amazon S3, generic S3-compatible storage, Microsoft Azure, Backblaze B2 and Wasabi)

CIFS and NFS shares and deduplication appliances (Dell Data Domain Boost, HPE StoreOnce Catalyst, and NEC HYDRAstor)

Tape (standalone drives, LTO, and AWS VTL libraries)

NAKIVO Backup & Replication provides a bird’s-eye view of data protection activities from a centralized dashboard. You can view the planned, ongoing, and past backup and recovery jobs and configure workflows according to your current requirements. The flexible management of your data protection workflows helps you optimize performance, improve storage space utilization, ensure stable business operations ,and save on maintenance costs.

With the advanced automation and scheduling capabilities of NAKIVO Backup & Replication, even organizations with limited IT resources can implement reliable business data backup strategies. You can set backup and backup copy workflows to run by schedule or on demand. Once set, these workflows don’t require time-consuming manual intervention, reducing management overhead and freeing up resources for other activities.

MSP backup from NAKVO is the solution for managed service providers to deliver backup-as-a-service (BaaS) and disaster-recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) to multiple tenants (clients). You can create up to 100 isolated tenants with a single solution deployment and manage them from a single pane of glass, which is the MSP Console. Allocate resources, set access rights and offload data protection and recovery tasks to tenants.

Powerful and Reliable Data Protection

Whether you are looking for a large or a small business data backup tool, reliable data protection is a necessity. NAKIVO Backup & Replication can help organizations protect their backups and data from ransomware and unauthorized access. To ensure backup data privacy and compliance and prevent data loss, the solution has a set of advanced features such as:

Immutable storage – enable immutability for backup repositories to prevent data modification or deletion. This stops ransomware or malicious actors from encrypting or deleting your backups, leaving them available and recoverable even after successful cyberattacks.

Malware scan – perform anti-malware scans before recovery to ensure that your backups don’t contain malware.

Backup encryption – keep data encrypted both in transfer and during retention.

Two-factor authentication (2FA) – protect the solution and workflows by adding a secondary verification method to the login procedure.

Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) – provide team members with granular permissions to backup and recovery operations to prevent unauthorized access.

Flexible and Fast Recovery

Data backup solutions for small businesses and enterprises are expected to quickly recover data when needed to minimize downtime. NAKIVO Backup & Replication can help you cut recovery times with instant VM recovery, cross-platform recovery between VMware and Hyper-V environments, bare metal recovery, restoring physical machines as VMware vSphere VMs (P2V), direct recovery from tape and more. Ensure production continuity with the ability to recover an entire environment or a specific machine, or quickly find and restore an individual file or app object.

NAKIVO also provides an advanced functionality for effective disaster recovery (DR) – Site Recovery. This allows you to create recovery workflows for various emergency scenarios in advance. Then, when an incident happens, you can initiate a preset sequence of disaster recovery tasks in just a few clicks. You can almost instantly recover critical workloads to ensure business continuity and minimize data loss.

Pricing and Licensing Overview

The price is another reason why NAKIVO Backup & Replication is among the best data backup solutions for small businesses and enterprises. NAKIVO customers can choose between two licensing models:

Perpetual – indefinite use , paid once. Perpetual licenses include 1 year of standard customer support during business hours. The minimum price is $229 per CPU socket for virtual machine hosts, $58 per Windows/Linux physical server, $19 per workstation, and $149 per 1 terabyte of NAS/file shares.

Subscription – per workload licensing, billed annually upfront. 24/7 support included. Prices start at $1.95 per workload/month for a 3-year subscription. Subscription licenses for Microsoft 365 can be purchased separately, starting at $0.80 per user/month, and combined with any other license, subscription or perpetual.

NAKIVO offers a 15-day free trial with full access to the solution’s features. You can deploy NAKIVO Backup & Replication and run the first workflow within minutes so you can test the functionality in your own environment.