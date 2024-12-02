Nabla Finance Public Sale: Redefining DeFi with Unmatched Yields

December 2024 — Nabla Finance, the next-generation yield protocol powered by the hyper-efficient Nabla AMM, is thrilled to announce its public token sale at Fjord Foundry, starting at 2 PM UTC on December 4 and ending at 2 PM UTC on December 7, 2024.

With groundbreaking technology and industry-leading yields, Nabla is revolutionizing the DeFi landscape. Nabla’s cutting-edge AMM technology has set new records, delivering the highest base APYs for assets like WBTC, cbBTC, WETH and ARB. By offering sustainable, capital-efficient returns alongside unmatched security, Nabla is rapidly becoming the platform of choice for users seeking high returns with low risk.

Nabla Finance has completed three previous funding rounds, starting with a $6 million fully diluted valuation (FDV), followed by $10 million, and most recently, $20 million in May 2024, collectively raising over $750,000.

The upcoming public token sale is set at $6 million FDV, with a target of raising $300,000. It will open on December 4th at 2 PM UTC at Fjord Foundry.

A Protocol Built for Simplicity and Security

Nabla Finance has reimagined liquidity provisioning with its innovative single-sided pools. These pools allow users to deposit assets without being exposed to any other asset price or market-making risks. In return, participants receive yield-bearing tokens that can seamlessly integrate into other DeFi platforms, maximizing earning potential.

The protocol’s advanced pricing system combines a high-frequency oracle, a volatility protection mechanism, and custom slippage curves, reducing risks like impermanent loss (IL) and loss-versus-rebalancing (LVR) by over 95%. Liquidity providers can get high organic yields while benefiting from stable, predictable returns.

Capital efficiency is another hallmark of Nabla AMM. By always concentrating liquidity around the market-fair price, the protocol maximizes the value of every dollar deposited. Additionally, a built-in insurance mechanism, the Backstop Pool, safeguards all users against unforeseen risks, making Nabla Finance a fortress of security in the ever-volatile DeFi space.

Driving DeFi Innovation with Unmatched Performance

Nabla Finance has made remarkable progress in 2024, starting with the successful launch of its public Mainnet Alpha on Arbitrum and Base in November. Following three months of private testing, the protocol went live, bringing hyper-efficient DeFi solutions to a broader audience.

Powered by Pyth.network, the protocol utilizes real-time, high-fidelity price feeds to ensure accurate asset pricing and fair price discovery in its pools. Additionally, ODOS.xyz, a leading order routing solution, is integrating Nabla pools as a liquidity source, bringing increased trading volume and enhanced returns for users.

The development of EV:GO (Excess Volatility Guard Oracle), an in-house oracle system, led to a remarkable 10x increase in profitability. This breakthrough enabled Nabla to consistently deliver some of the highest organic yields in DeFi, including for WBTC, cbBTC, WETH and ARB.

With just $600k in TVL, Nabla generates $6-9M in weekly swaps—a 1x to 5x daily swap volume per TVL, a performance rarely seen in DeFi. Furthermore, the protocol has proven profitable solely from arbitrage traffic, a feat previously considered impossible by industry experts.

A Proven Track Record of Growth

Since its inception, Nabla Finance has demonstrated its ability to innovate and scale. The protocol has raised over $750,000 in funding from angels, SatoshiPay, Smape Capital and community contributors. Its testnet phases on Ethereum Sepolia and Arbitrum Sepolia engaged over 13,000 sybil-checked test users, validating the platform’s design and functionality.

In a further display of community strength, Nabla issued $AMBER on-chain points to more than 14,000 holders on Base, laying the groundwork for the upcoming $NABLA airdrop. Nabla’s success was further cemented by its graduation from the prestigious Keyrock(MM) Accelerator Program in December 2023.

Public Token Sale and Future Vision

The upcoming token sale aims to raise $300,000 at a $6 million fully diluted valuation (FDV). The funds will enable Nabla Finance to expand its integrations with decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregators and solvers, boosting trading volume and annual percentage returns (APRs).

The protocol will also launch new pool hubs for ETH derivatives, stablecoins and blue-chip assets while gradually increasing pool caps to accommodate growing demand. With these initiatives, Nabla aims to solidify its position as the leading protocol for sustainable and efficient yield generation.

Be Part of the Future of DeFi

Nabla Finance continues to push the boundaries of innovation in DeFi by launching the world’s first yield-bearing meme token, $naDEGEN. The token allows users to deposit $DEGEN into the pool and receive $naDEGEN tokens in return, combining humor with financial functionality. During testing, $naDEGEN achieved an impressive 30%+ APY, ensuring that holding $naDEGEN always results in $DEGEN growth.

Nabla Finance is redefining what’s possible in decentralized finance. With its innovative approach to yield generation, risk mitigation, and liquidity management, the protocol is setting new standards for efficiency and profitability.

Seize the chance to be part of DeFi’s next evolution. Join Nabla’s public token sale on Fjord Foundry, starting at 2 PM UTC on December 4 and ending at 2 PM UTC on December 7, 2024, and explore unmatched yield opportunities.

About Nabla Finance

Nabla Finance is a next-generation decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol designed to deliver market-leading organic yields through its hyper-efficient automated market maker (AMM). With innovative features such as single-sided liquidity pools, advanced risk mitigation, and unparalleled capital efficiency, Nabla is revolutionizing yield generation in DeFi. The protocol consistently ranks among the top platforms for high APYs, offering sustainable, secure and capital-efficient solutions for users across multiple assets, including WBTC, cbBTC, WETH, and ARB. With a proven track record of innovation, including the development of EV:GO (Excess Volatility Guard Oracle), Nabla is setting new standards for efficiency, profitability, and security in DeFi.

Stay Updated with Nabla Finance

Telegram: t.me/nablafi

X: x.com/nablafi

Mail: support@nabla.fi