My Honest Review Of Starship Drone By Starscope

Starship Drone is a mini drone designed by starscope. It is relatively new in the market but already selling like a hot cake, mainly in the United States and Canada. While it has 5.0 star ratings on paper, many people have been thinking about its authenticity and whether it lives up to the hype in real life.

Practically, most low-cost Drones sold in the past and present are nothing to write Home about. Most of them are a mere toy with a camera that can’t last 3 minutes in the sky, not to mention their poor camera quality. Many Starscope Starship Drone reviews have confirmed that it is an exceptional Drone designed to address the issues of most cheaply made drones and act as a direct substitute to most professionals and high end Drones. This question now is: Are all these Claims real or another deadly trap?

This review brings everything you might want to know about Starship Drone, The prices, the specifications, its features, and what Makes it special in the drone industry.

As regards purchase, we’ve linked to the official website but we’d like you to see all the details, most especially, the added features. In this way you can know if it is worth the price. It might be affordable but don’t buy it if it seems like another toy designed to rip off people and make money out of nothing. Remember you always get what you paid for.

What Is Starship Drone?

Starship Drone is an HD drone with 4k dual Cameras and comes with a foldable propeller. It is a quadcopter, wifi-enabled and comes with a rechargeable controller, like most high-end drones available today.

The drone itself is powered by a lithium-ion rechargeable battery which boosts its run time to more than 25 minutes. The battery can be charged via a standard USB-C port via a compatible charging cord, though the charging cord is included in the package.

Starscope Starship Drone is very compact in its overall design, when folded, it becomes even smaller but the truth is that it is the beast. Looks like the most powerful drone of its size.

As an unmanned aerial vehicle, Starship Starscope Drone was designed with durable and lightweight plastics and other electronics components. It features its power button on top and comes with a mobile app that is compatible with both Android and IOS smartphones.

The drone features some rare smart features to enhance its usability and safety. The overall package looks great too. It is the best drone to get your stunning aerial footage, even from a tight corner, around obstacles and during extremely bad weather conditions.

Starship Drone is fast becoming the best seller in the United States and Canada though other brands are becoming popular with impressive features and amazing ratings. There are claims from reviewers that it is the best option, we aren’t sure but it is another standout brand today, from our personal experience.

Starship drone is the customer rated camera drone and of course the best selfie drone based on performance, price and popularity. With industry-leading features such as a HD camera, automatic self-stabilisation, and unmatched speed and manoeuvrability capabilities, this drone is exactly what you need to make insanely cool videos from the very first time you fly it. Whether newbies or seasoned professionals.

Truly, this drone is the new model wifi-enabled drone you have been craving for all years. It Captures HD photos and videos at 120 frames per second and is able to snap up to 12 megapixels, giving you a clearer image of the object than ever before. The most important thing is that you don’t break your bank to enjoy its amazing benefits. It is the cheapest drone available in the United States and Canada.

Currently, it is exclusively sold on the official website though the manufacturer announced that it will soon be available on the local stores but might be at slightly different prices though still affordable. If you wish to order it today, check out below and see for yourself how amazing it is.

Key Highlights

Dual 4K camera and advanced features for high-quality selfies

Ultralight and compact design for easy transportation

Three-axis gimbal stabiliser for a smooth and stable shot

Flight modes like ActiveTrack 360-degree

Gesture mode to add extra creativity to your selfie

Advanced safety features including omnidirectional obstacle and precise hovering

50X zoom, fine tuning, Backflips etc.

Features (Starship Drone Reviews)

Starship Drone boosts an incredible feature which is one of the reasons why everyone wants to know more about it and possibly try it. Sincerely speaking, it is packed with features though it mimics some drones you have used in the past in certain areas:

Here are some of its amazing features advertised on the official website by the manufacturer.

Foldable Design: Starscope Starship Drone Like most camera drones available, follows the trends of foldability. Making it even smaller and presenting the package in a portable form. It also makes it safer to move around since it appears small when not in use.

Portable, Compact, and Lightweight: Being foldable, the drone looks extremely portable. Ideal for people always on the go, photographers and anyone who doesn’t like unnecessarily bulky items which I think nobody wants.

High Altitude: Starship can attain up to 3000 ft making it possible to capture everything happening in the scene. One notable advantage of its high vertical height is that it can offer a birds-eye view. In this way, it earns users the opportunity to record all their epic adventures without breaking their financial budgets.

Slow-Mo Mode: Slo-mo Mode is another unique feature that comes with this drone. It allows for complete tracking of all events, capturing immersive footage of moving objects and unlocks an unlimited array of potential for your videos is now possible.

Ultra 4K HD Camera: Featuring the best lens and high resolution camera, Starship offers the best quality Images and videos.

Intelligent Flight Modes: St

Starship was designed with advanced features like auto-follow, obstacle avoidance, and QuickShots allow for automated, cinematic shots without manual piloting skills which sounds incredible but it is true.

Altitude Hold: Starship Drone can maintain a constant altitude making it possible for aerial photographers to get still shots in the best way possible. This feature is particularly beneficial to riders who wish to get the best footage without ever wondering about the drone position.

Low Battery and Lost Connection Return: These are some safety features embedded in this drone. This feature allows the drone to safely return to the original take-off point in any case without the pilot command.

Rechargeable Transmitter: Though not relatively new in the drone industry, Starship not only uses a rechargeable controller, its battery was designed with advanced technology which makes it to last longer than its competitors.

What Set Starship Drone Apart?

Looking at it, it might look like a similar drone you have tried. The idea is unique and the manufacturer only wants to create something that will improve your drone experience. The Starship Drone comes with smart features which improves its usability.

Starship uses advanced GPS positioning and Ultrasonic sensors which increases the stability of the drone and makes it possible to return to its original take-off point in extremely bad weather conditions.

Starship drone comes with 6-axis self stabilisation to reduce blurry images during its flight, this is made possible by the automatic self stabilisation technology present in the drone.

It also has level 5 wind resistance, meaning it can withstand a wind speed of 19-24 miles per hour (29-38 kph). A feature new drone pilot most appreciate.

Starship is Aerodynamically Made allowing it to cruise at a top speed of 30 mph for unmatched aerial performance and enhanced efficiency. Mostly, it is not possible in most cheap drones.

Presence of trajectory flight, 3 infrared sensors to avoid obstacles, easy to use interface, gesture photos, backflip, LED night light, Panoramic Mode etc. Starship Drone is an incredible brand and addresses all the obvious limitations of most low-cost drones today.

How To Set Up Starship Drone

Setting up Starship Drone is simple and straightforward, here is the summary, all information is in the user manual given to you for free.

Unboxing

Once your order arrives, within 5 days of placing it. Unbox it and ensure that all the components are there, the drone, the user manual, controller, charging cord, spare propeller, screw driver. If you didn’t order directly from the official website, confirm that it is Starship Drone by Starscope first.

After successful confirmation, charge the battery and the transmitter, ensure both are at 100% before turning on. Read the instruction manual and download the app, unfold the drone, insert battery, turn it on and connect to WiFi.

Your drone password is on your user manual. Once connected, open the drone app in your phone, it will connect automatically with it. You can view live feeds on your app. Also, you can adjust the camera settings like resolution, frame rate, exposure, etc.

Setting up Starship Drone is easy, you can also contact their customer care service if you get stuck but it is very simple.

Who Needs Starship Drone?

Starship Drone was designed for everyone most especially newbies due to its ease of use and affordability. This drone is also becoming common in professional photographers kits due to its impressive features.

General Opinion ( Starship Drone Reviews)

Starship Drone is not entirely unique as you have seen. The manufacturer only improves it in some areas and makes it more affordable so everyone can enjoy it. It is not a military grade drone though it can be used for some security purposes like traffic monitoring. It is best for newbies looking to get amazing footage from the sky.

From our experience, we think it worth the ongoing hype though always buy if it satisfies you. It has its own limitations too.

Is Starship Drone Any Good?

Having tried it in many scenarios, it seems okay for its price. It has gotten you can expect from a drone under $100. All of its claims have been verified by our team of experts and will conclude without any doubt that it lives up to the hype. As we said before, buy if you are completely thrilled.

Prices – Starship Drone Reviews

On the official website, Starship Drone can be gotten at the following prices:

1X Starship Drone cost $89.97

2X Starship Drone cost $119.99

3X Starship Drone cost $169.99

4X Starship Drone cost $199.99

Return Policy

The manufacturer is offering a 30-day money-back guarantee on all orders placed on their official website.

FAQS (Starship Drone Reviews)

How good is the Starship Drone photo and video-recording quality?

The Starship Drone by Starscope boasts an exceptional camera with advanced lenses, ensuring stunning cinematic footage and high-quality photographs. It excels in HD video recording at 120 frames per second and captures photos with resolutions of up to 12 megapixels.

What is the battery life of the Starship Drone?

The drone is designed with an extended battery life, allowing users to capture up to 15 minutes of video footage on a single charge, facilitating longer flying sessions for more comprehensive aerial captures.

How suitable is the Starship Drone for beginners?

The Starship Drone is engineered to be exceptionally accessible for beginners, incorporating features like anti-collision technology, altitude holding, and intuitive flight controls such as 360° rolls, one-button auto-return, and one-key takeoff and landing. These features make it easy for new users to start flying and filming right away with no extra learning curve.

How long does it take to charge?

Charging time typically ranges between 60-70 minutes for a full charge.

Does it have FPV (First Person View) capability?

Absolutely. With the WIFI real-time transmission FPV system, you can connect your phone to the drone and view directly on your device. Enjoy exploring the world above the horizon, capture stunning photos, and record videos to cherish memorable moments.

My drone is not staying on course or is out of control. What should I do?

If your drone seems to veer off course or feels out of control, first, check for strong winds that might be affecting its flight path. To minimise the impact of the “ground effect,” try flying the drone at least 30 cm above the ground. Utilise the Fine-Tuning Function to stabilise the drone further. Always ensure that the remote control remains within 100 metres of the drone during flight.

How do I initiate a backflip?

Simply press the 360 button located on the top right of the controller; you’ll hear a beep confirming the action. Then, push the right joystick in the desired direction for the flip: forward for a front flip, backward for a backflip, right for a right flip, and left for a left flip.

Final Verdict – Starship Drone Reviews

In conclusion, Starship Drone is an amazing discovery by Starscope. Is true that it mimics some low-cost drones available today but make no mistakes none of them come close. It is exceptionally made and very affordable.

Unlike most cheaply made drones, Starship features advanced safety features and easy to use interface. Ideally, this drone should be costing more considering its incredible features. Don’t forget, it is one of the fastest drones around and comes with one key take-off and landing, Gesture photos, Altitude holding, follow me mode, Panoramic Mode, slow motion mode, GPS and Ultrasonic sensors, Anti-collision and gravity sensor etc. Indeed it is worth the hype.

