My Honest Review Of Cold Eeze Cooling ACE Portable Air Conditioner

Hello, Today I’m going to share my thoughts on Cold Eeze Cooling ACE, often spelled as Coldeez. It has been gaining serious attention in Australia recently, and people have become more curious about its authenticity. Truly it is a fantastic product with some advanced features that promise to keep you cold all summer long.

No doubt, ColdEeze Cooling ACE might be new to some people but it is so amazing how fast it has gone viral despite the fact that there are other big brands available today. I will give a complete rundown of everything about it based on experience with it. I have also linked to the official website where it is sold mostly though there are rumours that the manufacturer will make it available in some popular Retail stores in some Australian cities.

What Is Cold Eeze Cooling ACE?

Cold Eeze Cooling ACE is a portable and cordless air conditioner available in Australia on the official website at $59.99.

Unlike most portable air conditioners sold today, Cold Eeze Cooling ACE uses bladeless technology to chill down any room, improving safety and efficacy. It works using advanced evaporative technology, a very efficient and more clean approach. It sucks in warm air and cools then with an advanced cooling cartridge, blowing it out into your personal space.

Unlike some top brands and central cooling systems, ColdEeze Cooling ACE is designed to cool your personal space which might be a serious limitation to some applications though it is faster and more energy efficient than similar brands on sale today.

Cold Eeze Cooling ACE is designed with durable materials to ensure it lasts for several summers. It can be used indoors and outdoors though it is mostly used indoors in medium sized rooms, kitchen, bathroom, dining room, small gym house, offices and some smaller living rooms.

The Cold Eeze Cooling ACE is powered by a built-in lithium-ion rechargeable battery with thousands of charge and discharge cycles. The battery is strong enough to keep it running for at least 10 hours on a single charge. The battery is designed with enough power but relatively lightweight which reduces the whole item weight to just 1 pound.

Cold Eeze Cooling ACE is very easy to use. It can be placed on a desk or mounted on a wall with included accessories (wall mount). When mounted on a wall, it can be easily removed if required. Most importantly, it can be used in either horizontal or vertical direction.

Cold Eeze Cooling ACE comes with impressive features mostly seen in high-end cooling systems. It comes with multiple cooling modes, noiseless, and uses an advanced air filtration system to purify air before blowing it out, ensuring a healthier environment.

Cold Eeze Cooling ACE is packaged in a nice looking package. It fits in most room aesthetics too. It comes with battery level indicators, and working temperature and it can be conveniently recharged from any USB-C adapter. Currently it is available on the official website in Australia at discounted prices with possible free shipping.

Key Highlights

Cools rooms down by 30°F in seconds

Multiple fan speeds – Cool, Chill and Freeze

Whisper quiet operation at only 20 dB

No-leak durable water tank

Operates for hours on built-in battery

Weighs only 1 pound for portability

Costs pennies a day to run

Rated 5.0/5 by customers

Features OF Cold Eeze Cooling ACE (Cold Eeze Cooling ACE Reviews)

Cold Eeze Cooling ACE is designed with many great features which is one of the reasons it is the number consumer choice in Australia.

Here are some of its unique features as advertised by the manufacturer:

Advanced Air Filtration System: While most air coolers prioritise cooling efficiency only, Cold Eeze ensures that the air around you is good for your health.

Portable, Lightweight and Compact Design: ColdEeze Cooling ACE is mainly designed for individuals you admire Portable cooling. It is designed to follow you anywhere you head this summer.

Versatile: Cold Eeze Cooling ACE Versatility can’t be compared. It can be used vertical or horizontal without affecting its performance. It can be placed on a desk like kitchen countertop, bedside table, dining table etc.

Built-in Rechargeable Battery: Powered by an advanced lithium-ion battery, ColdEeze ColdEeze Cooling ACE is suitable for extended use. The battery can last more than 8 hours on the highest speed settings from a single charge.

Bladeless Design: Mostly seen in high-end portable air conditioners, ColdEeze comes with Bladeless technology, the first of its kind for air coolers under $90.

Time Settings: ColdEeze Cooling ACE allows Users to precisely customise the cooling time as per requirement. It shuts down automatically once the set time is reached, saving energy.

3 Cooling Modes: It makes it possible for users to customise their cooling needs. The cooling modes include – Cool, Chill and freeze. Freeze mode offers the fastest cooling and can cool your personal space for 2 minutes, paving way for quick relaxation after a stressful day.

Order ColdEeze Cooling ACE From The Official Website

How To Use ColdEeze Cooling ACE

Using Cold Eeze Cooling ACE is very straightforward. It is a 100% plug and play device so anyone who never used a similar device before should have no issues in using it. Simply charge and turn on, it starts cooling instantly. Cooling speed and timer can be selected by just a click of a button. To switch between cooling mode, press the button marked 1 to put it to cool mode, the default mode, press the button labelled 2 to activate Chill mode and press the button marked 3 to put it in freeze mode, where you can experience the fastest cooling ever.

Why Is Cold Eeze Cooling ACE Recommended In Australia?

Today, ColdEeze Cooling ACE is in almost every home and it is one of the most trending products in Australia today.

Firstly it delivers its promise (Keeping you cold). Based on reviews so far, all buyers are extremely satisfied with it, which is one of the reasons some review sites give it 5 star ratings, the highest of similar devices.

Secondly it uses recent technology without inflating the price. Most quality bladeless cooling systems cost multiple of its price. While some of them may come with additional features, ColdEeze Cooling ACE delivers the primary reasons for buying an air cooler.

ColdEeze Cooling ACE is almost noiseless, making it ideal in any place that requires peace of mind. Its noise figure in Decibel(dB) is 20 which is amazing for any portable cooling system under $90.

It is also safe and uses no harmful substance or gas. It simply draws warm air and cools it with evaporative technology which is a very clean approach.

ColdEeze Cooling ACE Is also versatile, making it flexible for homeowners. It is also cordless with a long lasting battery.

Powerful and Energy-Saving is also another reason Coldeez Cooling ACE is highly recommended. It delivers chilling airflow while saving 40% more energy compared to other products on the market, putting more cash in your wallet.

Space-Saving Size: Featuring a compact size, ColdEeze Cooling ACE is built for tight spaces like nightstands and office desks.

In summary, it is a top-tier portable air cooling with cutting-edge technology. It is ideal for cooling your personal spaces, use around kids, pets, and old people and any other cooling needs.

Limitations Of ColdEeze Cooling ACE

While it is Seen as the best it also has some obvious limitations which everyone should consider before making it their preferred choice. It is a good option but keeping in mind its capabilities will enhance your decision making, maybe you need another brand so why buying before it is the talk of the town?

Firstly, it is for your personal space which limits it in some applications. From experience, it covers 250 square feet comfortably which might be too small for some users.

Secondly it can replace a humidifier though it humidifies to some extent.

Thirdly it depends on the battery and requires frequent charging though it depends on usage.

It is available only in Australia and New Zealand which makes it impossible for other countries to order it.

It doesn’t use a remote control which might make it a bit stressful for some busy people.

Also if there is any damage in the future accessing replacement parts is not always easy unless you contact the manufacturer which might take some time to get it fixed.

ColdEeze Cooling ACE Reviews By Customers

Cold Eeze Cooling Ace is great for hot days at work. And it is fairly quiet. We have three, one for the kitchen, one for the bathroom, and one to carry with us. They cool the rooms perfectly! We love them.”

– A. Horns

“I bought this to try because I can’t sleep with normal fans; they are too loud. Cold Eeze Cooling Ace is so whisper-quiet and powerful. I often leave it on straight through the night and I’ve never slept better! Highly recommend it and brilliant for the price.”

– H. Carter

Prices And Where To Buy?

Cold Eeze Cooling ACE can be gotten from the official website at the following prices:

One unit cost AU$89.99

Two units cost AU$179.98

Three units cost AU$209.97

Four units cost AU$259.97

These are discounted prices and the manufacturer can remove the discount anytime so always check the product sales page for current prices

Conclusion (Cold Eeze Cooling ACE Reviews)

Based on verified reviews, Cold Eeze Cooling ACE is a great portable air conditioner available in Australia today though it has its own obvious limitations and might not compete with the central cooling system in terms of cooling power. It is mainly used as a targeted cooling system and it is faster as it tries to cool your personal space instead of every corner.

While it has a lot of positive reviews make sure you are completely thrilled before buying though the manufacturer is offering it with a 30-day money-back guarantee.