Musk’s Legal Troubles Result in DOGE Price Dip as ADA Whales Bet Big on INTL’s Token With 14,800% Upside

Elon Musk’s legal troubles have triggered a DOGE price sell-off, pushing prices down as investor uncertainty grows. While Cardano (ADA) whales are leading the shift, offloading risk and redirecting capital into AI-driven projects.

As market volatility rises, IntelMarkets is making its name as the top choice of traders, delivering 811% presale gains and raising over $7 million. Unlike Dogecoin and ADA, INTL offers self-learning AI trading bots, real-time sentiment analysis, and advanced portfolio tools, positioning it as 2025’s breakout investment.

Musk’s Legal Battles Trigger a DOGE Price Slump

Elon Musk’s legal troubles are pulling Dogecoin (DOGE) down, with DOGE price hovering around $0.33 as investors react. Charts show a descending triangle, a pattern that often leads to more losses. Traders are watching the $0.30 support level, knowing a drop below could push prices lower. The Dogecoin (DOGE) market cap stays above $49 billion, but a slowdown in 24-hour volume signals weaker demand.

Some experts believe Dogecoin (DOGE) holders are getting nervous as DOGE price has seen many ups and downs this week especially since Bitwise’s new Dogecoin ETF filing failed to boost prices. The ETF could bring more investors, but Musk’s legal problems are stealing the spotlight, making it hard for Dogecoin (DOGE) to recover. DOGE price still moves mostly on speculation, not real use.

With DOGE prices struggling, even strong supporters are having doubts. If it falls below support, the meme coin could face a tough test, proving how much of its value is based on hype rather than real strength.

Cardano Whales Look for Safer Bets as Market Volatility Rises

Cardano (ADA) is undergoing a major shift as the Plomin hard fork takes effect, giving ADA holders direct voting power over protocol changes, treasury withdrawals, and future upgrades. With price around $0.96 and a market cap over $34 billion, the upgrade marks a step toward full decentralized governance. But with market uncertainty growing, some ADA whales are adjusting their positions.

The Plomin hard fork moves Cardano into community-driven decision-making, making it one of the most decentralized blockchains. ADA holders can now delegate their votes to representatives, shifting power away from developers. While this is a milestone, industry analysts question whether this governance model will bring stability or more volatility.

Meanwhile, ADA price action looks uncertain. With over 35 billion ADA in circulation, the real test will be whether this governance shift strengthens Cardano’s position or sends more large holders looking elsewhere.

IntelMarkets (INTL) Steals the Spotlight as Smart Money Bets on 14,800% Gains

As Dogecoin struggles and Cardano (ADA) whales move their capital, a new project is gaining attention. IntelMarkets (INTL) has already raised over $7 million in its presale, delivering more than 800% returns to early buyers. Unlike speculative assets, INTL offers AI-powered trading tools designed to improve decision-making and automation for traders.

It recently introduced a decentralized intelligence marketplace where users can buy, sell, and trade AI agents. These agents include self-learning trading bots and AI sentiment analysis tools that adapt to market conditions in real time. By integrating both Ethereum and Solana blockchains, this platform allows traders to choose networks based on speed, fees, and liquidity needs.

Demand for INTL tokens is increasing, with over 17 million sold in phase nine alone. The current presale price will rise in the next phase, followed by another increase when a major exchange listing goes live. This structured rollout has led many investors to consider INTL as a potential top ICO of 2025.

With market volatility affecting established assets, traders are looking for alternative platforms with real utility. IntelMarkets stands out by combining AI-driven automation, real-time analytics, and decentralized control, offering a solution that traditional exchanges do not provide.

