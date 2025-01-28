Multichain NFT Platform Colle AI (COLLE) Will Support Deepseek R1 Model

Singapore, SG, January 28, 2025 – Colle AI (COLLE), a multichain AI-NFT platform, is preparing to integrate Deepseek’s R1 model into its platform, advancing its capabilities for seamless and innovative NFT creation. This strategic move reinforces Colle AI’s commitment to providing state-of-the-art tools that elevate user experiences across the blockchain ecosystem.

Deepseek’s R1 model, known for its robust data analytics and AI-driven insights, will empower creators and developers on Colle AI’s platform. By leveraging these capabilities, the platform aims to streamline the creation and distribution of NFTs, offering unparalleled precision and efficiency in multichain environments.

This integration aligns with Colle AI’s mission to simplify the NFT creation process while enhancing scalability and accessibility for artists and developers. The R1 model’s advanced functionalities will enable users to unlock new levels of creativity, fostering a dynamic digital asset ecosystem.

As part of its long-term vision, Colle AI continues to invest in integrating groundbreaking technologies to strengthen its multichain infrastructure. The addition of Deepseek’s R1 model exemplifies the platform’s forward-thinking approach to innovation within the Web3 space.

About Colle AI

Colle AI leverages AI technology to simplify NFT creation, empowering artists and creators to transform their ideas into digital assets seamlessly. Its multichain ecosystem fosters innovation, enabling dynamic interactions with digital assets.

