Multi Ecosystem Token Strike Announces $7.6 Million Fundraising Round

Strike, the web3 project powering fight league and full stack media company, has officially announced its $7.6 million fundraising round with participation from leading angel investors, traders, athletes, and KOLs. These include Michael Burgess, Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson, RookieXBT, Trader Mayne, Keyboard Monkey, Pentoshi, Vagabond, G Money, Loma, and more.

Strike’s native token will act as a multi-system token that will power a sports book, a full-stack media company, and a fight league. These include Dirty Boxing Championship, Overdogs, and Kanpai Pandas (Kanpai Media). This unique blend of Web2 and Web3 products will be one of the real utility use cases, which include sports, media, NFTs, and native digital assets.

Strike founding member Josh Mclean (Bagz) says, “We’ve spent over two years building one of the most consumer-facing products to come out of the crypto space. The flywheel effect with billions of Web2 views is unparalleled. This includes one of the most successful global MMA media companies, which will power every product launch. Our goal from day one is to help create mainstream adoption and I think we’ve done that with the Strike ecosystem.”

This fundraising round will be a key driver in further expanding the Strike portfolio of products. A one of a kind token covering multiple ecosystems with highly successful businesses. Merging the world’s fastest growing sport and web 3 powered by hundreds of millions of views annually.

“Attention is the currency of the modern era, and the most successful brands know how to earn, nurture, and scale it. Strike is uniquely positioned to leverage a rapidly growing crypto user base through its innovative media, entertainment, and combat sports ecosystem. We’re excited to see how the team drives this vision forward in 2025 and beyond,”

says VC fund and Strike investor Ascensive Assets.

A Game-Changing Moment for Strike And the Web3 Market

The Web3 ecosystem is experiencing extraordinary growth, with its market size projected to surpass $82 billion by 2025. This expansion is being motivated by advancements in blockchain technology, decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and the seamless integration of these technologies into mainstream industries like gaming, media, and sports. The rapid rise in consumer adoption, coupled with enhanced blockchain scalability and innovative use cases, is effectively bridging the gap between the traditional Web2 framework and the decentralized Web3 paradigm.

Web3 empowers users with true digital ownership, whether through NFTs, decentralized governance, or tokenized economies. This ownership model is at the heart of Web3’s appeal, providing individuals with unprecedented control over their digital assets and data. The integration of sports, media, and entertainment with Web3 technologies is expected to unlock billions of dollars in untapped market potential, creating new and impactful real-world utilities for digital assets. Furthermore, younger generations are increasingly embracing crypto and blockchain innovations, driving a cultural shift toward digital-native platforms and reshaping consumer behaviour for a new era of decentralized interaction.

Strike’s successful $7.6 million fundraising round marks a significant milestone for the Web3 industry. Backed by influential angel investors, athletes, and key opinion leaders (KOLs) within the Web3 space, this achievement underscores strong confidence in the project’s bold and innovative vision. This round is more than a financial boost, it is a turning point that promises to deliver substantial benefits to Strike and the broader ecosystem.

Strike’s native token distinguishes itself by powering a dynamic and interconnected ecosystem that includes multiple ground-breaking initiatives. Dirty Boxing Championship, for example, serves as a fight league that showcases one of the world’s fastest-growing sports, MMA, capturing the attention of a global audience. Kanpai Pandas (Kanpai Media) functions as a media powerhouse, merging highly engaging content with NFT-driven ownership models. These elements combine to create a multifaceted system with robust use cases, appealing to a broad range of audiences from crypto enthusiasts to sports fans.

Strike’s existing reach through its global MMA media channels, which generate billions of Web2 views, is a key factor in its potential for mass adoption. By leveraging its established presence in mainstream sports entertainment, Strike has created a “flywheel effect” that amplifies its Web3 offerings. This synergy between traditional media and cutting-edge blockchain technology positions Strike as a catalyst for the integration of crypto into everyday life.

Attention has become the most valuable currency in today’s digital economy. Strike’s innovative model taps into this reality by blending high-engagement sports and media with blockchain-powered ownership and incentives. This forward-thinking approach enables Strike to capture a significant share of the Web3 attention economy, ensuring it remains at the forefront of the industry’s evolution.

This fundraising round represents a pivotal moment for the Web3 landscape. Strike’s success validates the potential for Web3 to revolutionize industries such as sports and entertainment, delivering tangible value and real-world utility. By building a cohesive ecosystem of interconnected products, Strike sets a new standard for how blockchain can seamlessly integrate into and enhance established industries. The project’s achievements also inspire other entrepreneurs to explore innovative methods of bridging Web2 and Web3, further accelerating the industry’s growth.

As Web3 adoption continues to gather momentum in 2025, Strike is uniquely positioned to lead the charge. By combining cutting-edge blockchain technology with the universal appeal of sports and media, Strike represents a powerful example of how Web3 innovations can shape the future. This fundraising round is a testament to the project’s potential and a promising indicator of the transformative impact Web3 will have on the world.