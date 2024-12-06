Mullen & Mullen Law Firm Four Decades of Trust Expertise and Results

For four decades, the Mullen & Mullen Law Firm has been more than just a legal practice we’re a family-owned team that treats every client like one of our own. Since 1983, we’ve been serving communities across Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Fort Worth, and St. Louis, building trust one case at a time.

What makes us different? It starts with our approach. When you work with us, you’ll always have a skilled attorney by your side – not a paralegal handling your case. Our lawyers stay with you from day one until your case is resolved, ensuring you receive the dedicated attention you deserve. It’s no wonder so many of our new clients come from referrals by those we’ve helped before.

Meet Our Experienced Team Our foundation was built by Regis L. Mullen, who brought unique insights from his experience as a former insurance adjuster to establish our firm. Today, with 56 years of practice under his belt, his vision continues through our outstanding legal team. Managing Partner Shane V. Mullen has earned recognition as a Texas Super Lawyer for three consecutive years and belongs to both the Million and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forums. Senior Associate Joseph Morrison has helped secure some of Texas’s most significant premises liability victories in his 18-year career.

Real Results That Speak Volumes Our commitment to excellence isn’t just talk – it’s documented in our results. We’re particularly proud of securing 43 spots on TopVerdict’s Texas “Top 50 Personal Injury Settlements” list in just three years. A standout achievement? Our team secured a $2,050,000 car accident settlement in 2019 – the fourth-largest in Texas that year.

A Commitment to Value We believe in making quality legal representation accessible. That’s why we offer a reduced 29% contingency fee on pre-suit settlements – notably lower than the typical 33.3%–35% industry standard. Better yet, we guarantee you’ll receive money in your pocket after medical bills, or we waive our fee entirely. Plus, you’ll have access to our in-house investigators and videographers at no additional cost.

Our expertise covers the full spectrum of personal injury law, including:

Car and motorcycle accidents

Commercial vehicle and truck accidents

Premises liability cases

Wrongful death claims

Workplace injuries

And much more

The community has noticed our dedication – we’re honored to have been named “Top Choice Injury Law Firm” for six straight years (2019-2024). But what matters most to us are the words of our clients, who consistently praise our ethical approach, clear communication, and unwavering commitment to securing the best possible outcomes.