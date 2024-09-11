Mukta Sharma: Bridging the Gap between Technology and Compliance in Cybersecurity

In Pic: Mukta Sharma

In a world where cyber threats are increasingly sophisticated and pervasive, ensuring that technology is not only secure but also compliant with regulatory standards is more critical than ever. Mukta Sharma, a seasoned professional with a decade of experience in technology and information security risk assessments, has successfully carved out a niche in the field of cybersecurity compliance. Her journey highlights the importance of bridging the gap between technology and regulatory obligations, making her a key figure in the cybersecurity compliance landscape.

Mukta’s career in cybersecurity compliance is rooted in her deep understanding of both technology and the regulatory frameworks that govern it. With her extensive experience in the security, compliance, and privacy domains, she has mastered the art of performing risk assessments that not only identify vulnerabilities but also ensure that organizations meet their regulatory obligations. This fusion of technical expertise and compliance knowledge is what sets her apart in the field.

The Need for Cybersecurity Compliance

While there are numerous checks and balances on how technology should be implemented to counter cyberattacks, Mukta points out that there is often a significant gap when it comes to ensuring that both the systems and the people using them are compliant with relevant regulations. This is where the role of cybersecurity compliance becomes indispensable.

Cybersecurity compliance is not just about implementing security measures; it’s about ensuring that these measures align with regulatory requirements and industry standards. This field is ideally suited for individuals who not only understand technology but can also bridge the gap between regulatory obligations and the practical workings of technology. Mukta’s ability to navigate these complex intersections has been a cornerstone of her career.

Breaking into Cybersecurity Compliance

For those aspiring to enter the field of cybersecurity compliance, Mukta offers valuable insights based on her own experience. One of the most effective ways to break into this field, she suggests, is by starting as an IT auditor within a compliance or internal audit team of an organization. IT auditors play a crucial role in assessing whether an organization’s technology and security measures are not only effective but also compliant with applicable regulations.

Mukta emphasizes that there is a growing demand for professionals who understand technology and can translate complex technical concepts into actionable insights. IT auditors need to be able to “dumb down” technical information, making it accessible to stakeholders who may not have a deep technical background. This skill is essential for identifying where security controls are lacking and for recommending the necessary improvements.

The Role of IT Audit in Enhancing Compliance and Security

Mukta’s extensive experience in IT audit has given her a unique perspective on how this function can significantly enhance an organization’s cybersecurity posture. IT audit as a service is not just about ticking boxes on a compliance checklist; it’s about actively enabling organizations to achieve their compliance goals and improve their overall security.

By conducting thorough assessments, IT auditors can identify potential gaps in security controls and help organizations address these issues before they become major vulnerabilities. Mukta’s work has consistently demonstrated how IT audit can serve as a proactive force in cybersecurity, helping organizations to stay ahead of threats while ensuring they meet regulatory requirements.

Shining a Light on Non-Programming Roles in IT

Mukta also throws light on the myriad of roles within the IT and tech sectors that do not focus on programming, yet are crucial to the functioning of modern organizations. While programming and software development are often the most visible aspects of the tech industry, there are many other roles, such as IT audit, cybersecurity compliance, risk assessment, and technology consulting, that are equally important.

Mukta believes that these roles are ideal for individuals who may not have a strong programming background but possess an understanding of technology and a keen interest in how it intersects with business and regulatory requirements. She encourages those who are interested in the tech sector but are hesitant due to a lack of programming skills to explore these alternative career paths. These roles require analytical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and the capacity to understand and communicate complex concepts, making them accessible and rewarding for a wide range of professionals.

A Decade of Experience and Insights

With over a decade of experience in the field, Mukta Sharma has seen the evolution of cybersecurity compliance firsthand. She has worked across various industries, each with its unique challenges and regulatory landscapes. This diverse experience has given her a broad understanding of how different organizations approach compliance and security, allowing her to offer tailored advice and solutions.

Mukta’s journey has also been marked by her commitment to continuous learning and adaptation. In a field that is constantly evolving, staying up-to-date with the latest threats, regulations, and best practices is essential. Mukta’s ability to adapt and grow with the industry has been a key factor in her success.

Mentoring the Next Generation

Beyond her professional achievements, Mukta is also dedicated to mentoring the next generation of cybersecurity professionals. She believes that cybersecurity compliance will be in even higher demand in the coming years, driven by increasing regulatory pressure and the growing complexity of cyber threats. By sharing her knowledge and experience, she hopes to inspire and guide others who are interested in pursuing a career in this field.

Mukta’s advice to aspiring cybersecurity professionals is clear: there is no single path to success, but a combination of technical expertise, a strong understanding of regulatory frameworks, and the ability to communicate effectively with non-technical stakeholders are crucial. For those who are passionate about cybersecurity and compliance, the opportunities are vast and rewarding.

Mukta Sharma’s career is a testament to the vital role that cybersecurity compliance plays in today’s digital world. Her ability to fuse technical knowledge with regulatory insight has made her a leader in the field, helping organizations navigate the complex landscape of cybersecurity. As cyber threats continue to evolve, professionals like Mukta will be essential in ensuring that technology not only works effectively but also adheres to the highest standards of security and compliance. By shedding light on non-programming roles within IT, she opens the door for a broader range of talent to enter and thrive in the tech sector.