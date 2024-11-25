November 16—MSF announced that renowned Indian investment expert Sovit Dwivedi will join its global charity event as one of the chief strategic analysts. Mr. Dwivedi will leverage his extensive experience in the securities market to provide free investment education to investors worldwide. Alongside other international investment mentors, he will compete for a $5 million reward to support his charitable projects in India.

Sovit Dwivedi is a prominent analyst in India’s securities investment sector, with a career spanning multiple financial fields and rich experience in investment management. Since graduating from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1990, Mr. Dwivedi has been engaged in investment analysis, serving as an analyst at several international investment firms. In 2008, during the global financial crisis, he seized the opportunity to shift to options trading and gradually built his own analytical team. In 2016, he clarified his professional objectives, dedicating himself to the development of India’s options trading market.

In the upcoming MSF Global Securities Charity Event, Mr. Dwivedi will join global investment experts to share his personal investment philosophies and experiences, particularly his unique insights into the Indian securities market. “Investment is not just about accumulating wealth; it’s also about creating spiritual wealth and encouraging investors to give back a portion of their wealth to society,” he said. Mr. Dwivedi will guide participants during the event, helping them enhance their investment skills and promoting mutual learning and exchange among global investors.

The innovation of this event lies in the fact that investors can not only receive customized investment advice but also support charitable causes through their participation and donations. Mr. Dwivedi stated that as a representative of India, he hopes to inspire more investors to contribute to society through this event. “We should not only achieve stable profits in the securities market but also, after gaining wealth, dedicate love and assistance to society,” he added.

According to the event rules, by May 15, 2025, the investment mentor with the highest support value will receive a $5 million reward provided by MSF. Mr. Dwivedi plans to use this fund to establish free investment consulting service centers across various regions in India, helping more investors understand correct investment concepts and providing professional investment advice. He also expressed his commitment to purifying India’s securities market and assisting investors who have suffered losses to find new hope and opportunities.

MSF’s initiative not only enhances the company’s social responsibility and industry influence but also provides more opportunities and platforms for global investors, encouraging them to focus on social responsibility and give back to society while pursuing wealth. With the addition of Mr. Sovit Dwivedi, MSF’s Global Securities Charity Event is poised to have a widespread impact among global investors and inject new momentum into the future development of the securities market.

