Motive Unveils AI-Driven Security Tools to Combat Theft in Mexico.

What did Motive Unveiled?

Motive, the AI-powered Integrated Operations Platform, on Wednesday announced the launch of its security solution to customers in Mexico. Specifically designed to solve the unique needs of businesses in Mexico, the new AI-powered security solution helps fleet operators reduce instances of theft, recover stolen goods faster, and improve driver safety.

According to the report, the new capabilities verify authorized drivers, immobilize the vehicle when theft is detected, alert dispatchers of emergencies, capture live video feeds, and record footage 360-degrees around the vehicle.

Motive General Manager, Mexico Omar Camacho said, “While Mexico’s economy is experiencing massive growth, security risks are at an all time high. A transport vehicle is stolen every 38 minutes and cargo theft rates are climbing, with 86% of incidents involving violence last year. Motive’s new AI-powered security offering gives organizations driving Mexico’s economic success exactly what they need to tackle these challenges and better protect their drivers and cargo.”

In May 2024, 675K trucks crossed the U.S.-Mexico border, bringing $352.5B in goods, representing a nearly 40% increase year-over-year and all-time records for Mexico-to-U.S. imports, according to recent Motive data. Mexico imported more goods than Canada by truck for the last 22 months consecutively, and Chinese imports are down 19.9% year-over-year since May 2022, Motive said.

Motive Expands Footprint with AI-Powered Safety and Fleet Management Solutions

On Aug 29, 2024, Motive said it will begin a full rollout of its Driver Safety and Fleet Management solutions across the U.S. FedEx Freight fleet to enhance safety and compliance.

This milestone marks a significant step in Motive’s continued growth and expansion among the largest and most complex organizations in the transportation and logistics sector and the broader physical economy. Motive works with over 120,000 businesses to increase the safety, productivity, and profitability of their operations.

About Motive

Motive empowers the people who run physical operations with tools to make their work safer, more productive, and more profitable. For the first time, safety, operations, and finance teams can manage their workers, vehicles, equipment, and fleet-related spend in a single system. Motive serves more than 120,000 customers from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises such as Halliburton, KONE, Komatsu, NBC Universal, and Maersk across a wide range of industries including transportation and logistics, construction, energy, field service, manufacturing, agriculture, food and beverage, retail, waste services, and the public sector.