Mosquito Hiding Spots Around Your Home You Didn’t Know About

Mosquitoes are rather obnoxious and irritating for human beings. They would spoil a lovely night or evening parties. Apart from this, their vector role has made them dreaded worldwide, numerous mosquito-borne diseases being caused in their wake. By mosquito bites, diseases such as malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Zika virus, are spread to others by certain species accountable for that. It is vital to know and eliminate all the spots where these mosquitoes can hide, in order to keep your homes and children safe.

Clogged Gutters and Downspouts

One of the more common yet often neglected breeding grounds for mosquitoes is a clogged and jammed gutter drainage system. Dried leaves, dirt, and debris can clog up the gutters, perhaps causing them to jam up. With sewage water retention within the gutters, such conditions are a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes. Without repair and maintenance, it will keep accumulating, harboring organic waste that gives a chance for mosquito larvae to breed.

– Mosquito Control Tip: Clean gutters and drainage lines at least twice every year, most preferably before rainy season comes.

– Prevention: Put on gutter guards that will prevent clogging and gives lower maintenance costs.

Plant Pots and Saucers

Indoor and outdoor plant pots with saucers can become mini-pools after watering, which later become point of attraction for mosquitoes. The shallow, still water in the pot saucers provides ideal breeding conditions for laying eggs. Therefore plants not only give beauty and enhance aesthetics of a home and outdoor space but they can be equally dangerous if not maintained properly.

– Mosquito Prevention: Empty saucers of plant pots after watering or add mosquito bits or pieces of mosquito dunks to prevent growth of mosquito larvae.

– Tip: Grow mosquito repelling plants like lavender, citronella, lemongrass, sage, catnip, basil, mint, and marigold, etc. in gardens and outdoor spaces to keep mosquitoes away.

Birdbaths and Pet Water Bowls

Birdbaths are actually heaven for birds as they look for water everywhere, especially in summer’s hot sunny days. But if not maintained and cleaned regularly this will become a mosquito hub where mosquito will lay eggs which will hatch into larvae. To avoid these birdbaths becoming a mosquito breeding ground, we should drain and clean the birdbath frequently. Similarly, pet water bowls that are left outdoors accumulate stagnant water, which later becomes perfect mosquito hotspots.

– Prevention: Change the water in birdbaths and pet bowls every day to avoid mosquito infestation.

– Mosquito Control Tip: Use mosquito dunks, a natural larvicide which are safe for animals, to prevent larvae growth in bird bath.

Unused Tires

Old, and discarded tires are capable of holding water inside their rims. When left outdoors, they collect rainwater and allow mosquitoes to lay eggs. This provides an ideal breeding condition with a sheltered, moist environment perfect for mosquito breeding.

– Mosquito Prevention: Recycle or dispose of unused tires properly. Keep the surrounding space clean and declutter outside and within garage

– Tip: Store necessary tires in a covered, dry area

Garbage Cans and Recycling Bins

Garbage cans and recycle bins are placed outside open in the rain and hence they can easily collect rain water in and around their rims and lids. If this water is not drained, it will allow mosquitoes to lay eggs and within 1 or 2 days, the eggs will hatch into larvae. This is because of favorable conditions that accelerate the growth rate of mosquito larvae.

– Mosquito Control: Garbage cans should be kept covered especially during rainy season. It should have flat lids so that no water accumulation takes place.

– Prevention: You can drill small holes at the bottom of the trash cans as this will prevent any accumulation of water inside the cans.

Drainage Pipes and Sump Pits

It may look harmless to you but if there is any minor leakage around the drainage system or overflowing sump pits, than it will create damp and moist environment which is preferable for mosquitoes. These areas if not frequently accesses or cleaned than it will become a prime hotspot for mosquitoes. Therefore, these places should be monitored for any mosquito breeding.

– Prevention: Regularly check sump pits and drainage pipes for clogs and remove any stagnant water.

– Mosquito Prevention Tip: Pour a small amount of bleach into drainage areas to kill mosquito larvae.

Flower Vases and Indoor Water Containers





Even indoors, mosquitoes can find places to breed. Flower vases, decorative water bowls, and other water containers give the mosquitoes a safe environment to lay eggs.

– Mosquito Control: Change the water in vases or flower pots every three to four days to avoid creating good breeding conditions for mosquitoes.

– Prevention: Drop a few drops of essential oils like eucalyptus or peppermint in vases; they work pretty well!!

Basements and Crawl Spaces

Basements provide very conducive conditions for mosquito breeding: dark and warm; significant water leaks and pooling makes them potentially conducive to mosquitoes. They will find poorly ventilated ones humid and damp, making them potential hiding spots for mosquitoes.

– Mosquito Prevention: Install dehumidifiers to dry and ventilate basements.

– Tip: Seal any cracks or entry points to prevent mosquitoes from entering these areas.

Roof Eaves and Attics

Attics and roof eaves attract mosquitoes as long as there are any openings for entry. Mosquitoes prefer dark places to hide, and attic rooms suit just that. Otherwise, a well-prevented attic will harbor bugs by day even though it may not provide standing water.

– Mosquito Control Tip: Seal any gaps or openings to keep mosquitoes out.

– Prevention: Place small amounts of dried lavender or citronella in these spaces to repel mosquitoes naturally.

Outdoor Furniture and Tarps

Outdoor furniture and tarps, especially those left in one place for a while, can trap water underneath or within folds. Mosquitoes use these areas as a hiding spot, particularly if the furniture is shaded or rarely moved.

– Mosquito Prevention: Regularly move or adjust outdoor furniture and shake out tarps to remove any standing water.

– Tip: Invest in waterproof covers that prevent water accumulation.

Tree Holes and Hollow Stumps

Tree holes and hollow stumps around your property are often overlooked as mosquito breeding grounds. These natural cavities can hold rainwater, providing mosquitoes with a hidden, undisturbed environment.

– Mosquito Control: Fill tree holes with sand or soil to eliminate standing water.

– Prevention: Consider trimming back dead branches and removing hollow stumps where water might collect.

Fountains and Ornamental Ponds

Water features like fountains and ponds add beauty to your garden but also invite mosquitoes if not properly maintained. Stagnant water in ponds, fountains and other ornamental water structures is especially attractive to mosquito larvae.

– Mosquito Prevention: Use a water pump to keep the water flowing, as mosquitoes prefer still water for breeding.

– Tip: Add mosquito larvae eating fish, such as mosquitofish, guppies or minnows, to ponds for a natural way to control mosquito breeding.

Window and Door Screens

Mosquitoes will try to enter your home in search of blood meals. They will look for small gaps and cracks as they can sense the warmth and comfortable climate which is suitable and luring for mosquitoes. If there is any damage or fitting error around the screens and mosquito nets than mosquitoes can easily find their way inside your home.

– Mosquito Control: To prevent mosquito entry, you must regularly check the mosquito screens and nets for any holes and tears.

– Prevention: Install screens with smaller mesh sizes to reduce mosquito entry points.

Open Trash Bags and Compost Bins

Trash bags and compost bins, especially if left open, can attract mosquitoes seeking food sources and shelter. While food waste in open bins doesn’t necessarily breed mosquitoes, it draws them close to your home.

– Prevention: Seal compost bins and cover trash bags tightly to limit mosquito access.

– Mosquito Control: Turn compost regularly to prevent excess moisture build-up and reduce mosquito attraction.

Conclusion: Stay Aware About the Hidden Mosquito Hotspots

Mosquitoes are very good at finding and sensing moist and hidden places. They usually prefer dark, moist and humid environments which are safe during the day. This is because mosquitoes don’t come out in broad sunlight as they gets dehydrate quickly.

For eliminating mosquito hiding spots, we must take care and maintain every potential corner and spot that may become a mosquito breeding site. Regular maintenance, cleanliness, no standing water, and use of mosquito dunks, mosquito eating fish, mosquito repelling plants and natural mosquito repellents will help together in creating a mosquito-free surrounding.

For any queries regarding expert tips, guides, and natural mosquito prevention methods, please visit and check our blog at MosquiTalk.com — a guide to mosquito prevention and bite free living.