Mona Patel Makes Debut at World Economic Forum, Revolutionizing Health-Tech and Championing Philanthropy 

Mona Patel, is a visionary entrepreneur, philanthropist, and influential business leader. Making her debut at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Mona Patel showcased her expertise in using artificial intelligence to change the healthcare industry, whilst speaking at the AI Summit, alongside leaders from Coca-Cola, Meta and salesforce. During her time at the World Economic Forum, Patel joined the Imagine x Fortune panel with CEOs from Nestlé and Ralph Lauren and participated in the Women’s Inspiring Network (WIN) panel on women’s leadership.

As the founder and CEO of radXai and the nonprofit organization Couture for Cause; Patel founded radXai to channel the power of artificial intelligence in radiology and continues to be a leader in healthcare innovation and social impact. RadXai creates cutting-edge AI technologies that boost the accuracy, speed and efficiency of medical imaging, aiding healthcare providers with the tools they need to offer precise, affordable and time-efficient patient care. Under Patel’s leadership, RadX (the parent company of radXai) has achieved a valuation exceeding $100 million, establishing itself as a high-growth company in the medical imaging sector.

Whilst attending the AI Summit, Patel highlighted the life-changing solutions which artificial intelligence can have in healthcare, shining a light on the ability AI can have to democratize access to medical expertise and improve the patient outcome worldwide. Her insights resonated strongly with an audience that included global leaders in technology, business, and policy.

Mona Patel, is not only a successful female entrepreneur, she also dedicates a lot of her time to philanthropic endeavours, which she highlighted during her time at Davos. Patel joined the Women’s Inspiring Network panel, sharing her journey of empowering young women and pushing gender equality through Couture for Cause, which she founded to create opportunities for girls to access education, mentorship, and personal growth. The organization uses fashion as a platform for social change and actively invests in women’s entrepreneurship.

“When you reach a certain level of success, it’s essential not to forget how you got there and to help others achieve their dreams,” Patel said. “I believe in empowering girls and women to recognize their potential and to pursue their aspirations fearlessly.”

Patel’s mission of innovation and impact has earned her global recognition as a business leader and a passionate social advocate. Her participation in the Imagine x Fortune panel cemented her commitment to driving positive change in both the corporate and nonprofit worlds.

Patel’s entrepreneurial journey is marked by extraordinary achievements. Since moving to the U.S., she has earned graduate degrees from MIT and the University of Florida, along with executive certifications from Harvard Business School and Stanford University. She has founded over eight companies across industries including healthcare, technology, and real estate, all driven by her passion for innovation and making a positive impact.

As Patel’s influence continues to grow, her debut at the World Economic Forum marks a significant milestone in her mission to revolutionize health-tech and champion philanthropy on a global stage. Her presence in Davos not only amplifies her voice as a thought leader but also inspires countless others to join her in building a brighter, more unbiased future.

