In the Web3 era, the deep integration of culture and finance is reshaping the future of the crypto market. As the world’s first AI Agent-driven Meme + DeFi all-in-one platform, MOMO.FUN is setting new standards for the issuance, trading, and management of Meme assets through innovative technology and ecosystem design.

MOMO.FUN is not just a trading platform; it is a decentralized ecosystem that integrates creativity, culture, and community engagement. By combining cutting-edge technologies such as the AI Agent, AI Pool, and the ELIZA FRAMEWORK, MOMO.FUN is redefining the DeFi model around Memes, offering an unprecedented trading experience and value growth for users and projects alike.

Who We Are

MOMO.FUN is an AI-driven decentralized platform built on a multi-chain network, dedicated to integrating Meme assets with DeFi. We offer global users efficient, fair, and transparent trading and management services.

Innovation-Driven : Through the AI Agent and AI Pool, MOMO.FUN provides comprehensive support for ideation, asset issuance, liquidity management, and community operations for Meme projects.

Leading Technology : Powered by the ELIZA FRAMEWORK , MOMO.FUN enables seamless interaction between on-chain and off-chain data, as well as multi-chain interoperability, delivering exceptional trading efficiency and experience.

Industry Support : Backed by strategic investments and partnerships with top organizations such as Mantle Ecofund, Bybit, OKX, HashKey Chain, BingX, XT and Catizen, MOMO.FUN is scaling globally.

Expert Team : Our team members come from leading companies like Bybit, Binance, OKX, Tencent, Alibaba, and Microsoft, blending deep technical expertise with industry insights.

Core Features & Advantages

AI Agent : The Intelligent Core Engine

The AI Agent powers MOMO.FUN, driving every aspect of the platform with data-driven insights for users and projects.

Creative Screening & Recommendations : AI Agent analyzes voting trends, creative quality, and market heat to accurately identify high-potential Meme projects.

Fairness Guarantee : Automatic detection of abnormal voting behaviors ensures fairness and transparency in community voting.

Intelligent Recommendations : Quickly promotes high-quality ideas into the fundraising process, helping projects gain efficient exposure.

Asset Issuance & Management

AI Pool Support : AI Pool optimizes asset distribution by dynamically analyzing fund flows and user behaviors.

Decentralized Security : Built on TEE (Trusted Execution Environment), AI Agent automatically manages private keys and fund flows to prevent security risks.

Market Analysis & Trading Optimization

Intelligent Trading Strategies : Users can set trading rules, and AI Agent automatically executes the best trading paths.

Cross-Chain Trading Optimization : Supports seamless trading across 9+ major public chains and 200+ DEXs, offering the best prices with minimal slippage.

AI Pool : Intelligent Fundraising & Liquidity Management

AI Pool is MOMO.FUN’s decentralized asset management system, leveraging TEE technology and AI Agent for efficient, secure, and transparent fundraising and liquidity management.

Fund Custody & Distribution : All funds raised are managed by AI Pool, triggering liquidity pool creation and token distribution.

Preventing Monopolization : Ensures ordinary users have fair participation by preventing large investors from dominating the market.

Liquidity Optimization : AI Pool dynamically adjusts liquidity allocation to improve trading depth and reduce price fluctuations.

Transparency & Trust : All actions are recorded on-chain, ensuring traceability of fund flows.

ELIZA FRAMEWORK : The On-Chain and Off-Chain Synergy

ELIZA is the backbone of MOMO.FUN’s technology, enabling deep integration between AI and blockchain ecosystems.

Decentralized Governance & Automation : Supports multi-chain interoperability and off-chain data validation, enhancing scalability and security.

On-Chain and Off-Chain Collaborative Computing : AI Agent integrates services like GPT-4 for intelligent asset analysis and user services, supporting large-scale data processing and real-time market insights.

MemeFi Mode: The Perfect Blend of Meme + DeFi

Creative Initiation & Community Voting : Users can submit Meme ideas, and the community votes to decide which projects enter the fundraising process. AI Agent ensures fairness and efficiency through data-driven insights.

Fundraising & Asset Issuance : The top three voted projects will enter the fundraising phase, with AI Pool managing liquidity creation and fundraising.

Trading & Asset Management : Projects that meet fundraising criteria will open for trading, with multi-chain liquidity aggregation for optimized performance.

Meme Battle – Creative Face-Offs : High-potential projects can participate in 1v1 battles, with AI Agent dynamically matching battle rules and providing real-time data support.

AI-MTI Index : Introduces the AI-MTI Index to evaluate project performance comprehensively, ensuring fairness in battles.

Ecological Value & Future Vision

User-Centric

Empowering users through community voting, liquidity rewards, and AI-driven personalized recommendations for discovering the most promising market opportunities.

Empowering Projects

Providing comprehensive support, including rapid listing, liquidity management, marketing, and community operation, along with data-driven user analysis to help projects accurately target their audience.

Mainstreaming Meme Assets

Enhancing liquidity, market trust, and the global adoption of Meme culture through cutting-edge innovations and cross-chain support.

Conclusion: MOMO.FUN – Leading the Future of Decentralized Trading

MOMO.FUN is an innovative platform that integrates creativity, technology, and culture. Through the AI Agent, AI Pool, and ELIZA FRAMEWORK, MOMO.FUN provides a new solution for combining Meme assets with DeFi.

We firmly believe that Meme assets not only carry cultural value but are also an important financial asset class in the Web3 era. MOMO.FUN will continue to drive decentralized trading’s widespread adoption through ongoing technological innovations and ecosystem development.

MOMO.FUN: Making every idea more valuable and every transaction more fun!

