In the evolving landscape of cybersecurity, organizations continuously grapple with threats that can disrupt operations, compromise sensitive data, and erode public trust.

Traditional signature-based detection systems can’t keep up with evolving zero-day threats. Cybersecurity risks in today’s interconnected digital ecosystem are more complex and ongoing, necessitating new ways of looking for and stopping them. Phishing attacks are among the most common and destructive types of cybercrime.

Strong security algorithms are required to protect the data and to avoid these IT glitches which require enhancement of machine learning algorithm in cyber security using artificial intelligence. AI and ML provides a solution for the analysis of the big datasets in real time to identify malicious patterns.

Iqra’s philosophy for mitigating the cyberthreats and vulnerabilities revolves around implementation of new machine learning techniques with AI’s increased capabilities to identify, prevent, and reduce cyberattacks more efficiently.

One expert who seamlessly navigates multiple industries in cybersecurity is Iqra Naseer. She has gained widespread recognition in several arenas, resonating with the successful delivery of multiple projects for the integration of machine learning (ML) in predicting and mitigating Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS). Known for his deep expertise in fields like cybersecurity and AI her nearly 10 years of experience, Iqra stands at the forefront of cybersecurity technology, advocating its tremendous potential and guiding organizations towards data protection and taking proactive measure to enhance the cyber threat detection mechanism.

Iqra has been recognized in her field with her breakthrough researches in cybersecurity and Machine learning algorithms. For the recent Cowards strike incident, on July 19, 2024, CrowdStrike, a leading cybersecurity firm, experienced a critical incident that caused widespread system crashes and operational disruptions globally, Iqra has published her research in World Journal of Advanced Engineering Technology and Sciences https://wjaets.com/content/crowdstrike-incident-analysis-and-unveiling-intricacies-modern-cybersecurity-breaches in which she has explained the past and present Coward strike incident along with their future implications. She explains that this incident, while not a direct cyber-attack, had severe ramifications, reminiscent of past significant cyber events such as the Wanna Cry ransomware attack in 2017 and the Solar Winds breach in 2020. Iqra states that understanding the CrowdStrike incident within the broader context of these past events offers valuable insights into the common vulnerabilities, response strategies, and preventative measures necessary to fortify cybersecurity defenses.

She has been recognized as best employee in the field of cybersecurity in the middle east by her organization. With her breakthrough researches and as a cyber security expert Consultant she is advising various organizations for implementing strong encryption algorithms for data protection. Her prowess in enhancing cybersecurity of the organization with effective artificial intelligence techniques is best exemplified in his collaboration with various internationally (US, Europe and Middle east) based Managed Service Providers and large enterprises, helping them in outlining the steps taking to address the longstanding cybersecurity challenges facing their regions.

Iqra has designed the network architecture with distinct segments for different types of data and systems. Along with the use of firewalls and virtual private networks (VPNs) to enforce access control and protect network boundaries.

According to Iqra, Complex breaches must be controlled by organizations applying a proactive, intelligence-led approach with constant assessment and evolution of defense strategies to stay ahead of emerging cyber threats. Her researches on denial-of-service (DoS) attacks, system malware detections, artificial intelligence frameswork in cyber security are being recognized and he has been awarded with the best researcher awards for her publications across multiple journals.

Iqra Naseer’s journey is a compelling testament to the immense potential at cybersecurity modification using of AI and cloud computing. Her work exemplifies how harnessing these technologies can revolutionize industries and gain the organizations trust. As she continues to innovate and push boundaries, we’re reminded that the future of technology lies not in isolated silos, but in the dynamic interplay between evolving fields.

