Modern Car Technologies that Keep You Safe

Modern cars are equipped with many technologies to improve safety for drivers, passengers, and pedestrians. With the hustle and bustle of today’s world, utilizing a vehicle with these modern technologies can guarantee safety on today’s busy roads.

Automatic Emergency Braking: If your car notices obstacles ahead, it will apply the brakes to avoid a collision should you not brake in time yourself.

Lane Departure Warning: Swerving happens, but with lane departure warnings in place, you can be a more aware and present driver by ensuring you keep within the lane.

Adaptive Cruise Control: Gone are the times of turning off cruise control when a driver up ahead is driving slower than the speed you have set for cruise control. Instead, your vehicle will slow down while still maintaining cruise control and regain the speed it’s set to once it’s safe.

Blind Spot Detection: Most modern vehicles have a blind spot detection light that will trigger when an object or vehicle is in your blind spot. This way, you are aware and avoid making lane changes or turns until your blind spot is clear.

360-Degree Cameras: A 360-degree camera view is a game changer in parking situations and navigating tight spaces.

Driver Awareness Monitoring: Don’t worry; your vehicle will warn you when it’s time for a coffee break. This warning trigger brings you back to alertness and makes you more aware of whether you need to pull over to regain energy before hitting the road again.

Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection: This is an important technology that protects the most vulnerable road users. Knowing when a is approaching allows for quick decision-making to make more room for the cyclist to maneuver safely around us. It’s also paramount to know when a pedestrian is near, especially when making right-hand turns.

Automatic High Beams: This feature allows us to drive more safely at night, in dark tunnels, or foggy conditions. It’s not always easy to remember to turn on high beams when you need them. Plus, they will automatically turn off when there is an approaching vehicle, so you don’t have to think about it. This lets you stay focused on driving without being proactive about flipping a switch for high beams on and off as needed.

Self-Parking: Let’s be honest, who wants to keep worrying about parallel parking? Sometimes it is just the worst. Sometimes, you hit the curb or cannot get into the space straight enough. With self-parking mode, you can leave this job to the car itself. Your car will utilize all its detective features to fit perfectly into the space without colliding into anything around it, like the curb

Modern technologies do some things better than our human limitations allow, which is why they are being implemented into our vehicles for safety. Injuries and fatalities from car accidents are on the rise around the US. The city of Modesto, California alone so 15 fatal accidents in 2023. Taking advantage of and adjusting to these changes is important so driving can be much safer for everyone.