Mitsubishi Electric to Host Football Clinics for Kids Ahead of ASEAN Cup 2024

Mitsubishi Electric to host football clinics for children in Southeast Asia Ahead of the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024.
Takeaway Points
- Mitsubishi Electric Hosts Football Clinics for Kids Ahead of ASEAN Cup 2024.
- Mitsubishi Electric is the title partner of the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024.
- The clinics will be held in six cities: Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Hanoi, Jakarta, and Manila.
- On Sept 19, 2024, Mitsubishi Electric Completes Successful Laser Module Test in Space.
Mitsubishi Football Clinics for Kids
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced on Friday that it will collaborate with the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) to co-organize football clinics for children in Southeast Asia when the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 trophy tour visits local cities between September 28 and November 9. Mitsubishi Electric is the title partner of the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024, a biennial tournament that the AFF will organize for 11 Southeast Asian national teams between December 8 and January 5.
According to the report, the clinics will be held in six cities: Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Hanoi, Jakarta, and Manila, the last venue in recognition of the Philippines being newly added as one of the tournament’s 11 host countries. Clinic participants will include coaches from FC Imabari, a Japanese professional football team in the Meiji Yasuda J3 League, with which Mitsubishi Electric signed an executive partnership agreement in November last year, and legendary players from each country’s national team, who will conduct lessons and mini-games to help children learn about football, the joy of sports, and the importance of pursuing dreams. FC Imabari Chairman Takeshi Okada will also attend selected clinics.
Mitsubishi Electric Completes Successful Laser Module Test in Space
On Sept 19, 2024, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced that all success criteria, including an additional success, were achieved without performance degradation during a six-month on-orbit demonstration of its laser source module after extensive evaluation. Mitsubishi Electric conducted the test last year with a module it developed using low-cost commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) components. This is the first time in the world that the performance degradation of optical components in a space environment has been evaluated.
How it all started
The company said that it developed a high-performance 1.5μm-wavelength lasers originally produced for land-based fiber-optic communication. After developing an optical receiver in May 2022, the company began developing a laser source module with COTS components for installation in a nanosatellite measuring only 10 x 10 x 34 cm (WxDxH). The goals were to develop a laser source module capable of withstanding the extreme conditions of space, particularly radiation and thermal vacuum, and to demonstrate the module’s viability in less time and at a lower cost than conventional products.
The Test
For demonstration, the module was installed in the OPTIMAL-15 nanosatellite, which was developed through an industry-academia collaboration. The nanosatellite was launched early last year, and an on-orbit demonstration of the module’s laser optical frequency control, critical for space communication, was carried out over a six-month period beginning in January 2023. An extensive evaluation of the module’s performance has now confirmed that the demonstration not only met all of its success criteria but also exceeded initial expectations by additionally demonstrating that the module’s optical performance was not degraded after six months of operation in space, Mitsubishi said.