Mintiply Capital has reported a substantial increase in profits this quarter, underpinned by a 33% surge in stock prices. This impressive growth comes as a direct result of the firm’s innovative, in-house earnings algorithm, which has significantly outperformed traditional market strategies.

Mintiply Capital’s equities partner, Hasnae Taleb, who manages a $3.8B portfolio, explained: ‘The surge in Mintiply’s portfolio can be attributed to several key factors. In September 2024, the S&P 500 index rose by 12%, rebounding from a sluggish summer. Tech stocks were at the forefront, with the NASDAQ Composite gaining 14% during the same period. Investor confidence strengthened, especially in AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity sectors. Leveraging Mintiply Capital’s proprietary algorithm, we captured these opportunities early, positioning our assets in high-performing stocks ahead of the broader market.

She added: Mintiply’s stock picks, driven by the algorithm, focused on the energy, tech, and healthcare sectors. In the energy sector, surging oil prices—crossing $90 per barrel in early October—provided a tailwind for companies in oil and gas, with Mintiply’s investments in select large-cap energy firms yielding above-average returns. In tech, AI stocks like Nvidia and cloud service providers such as Microsoft saw significant upward movement, which the firm’s algorithm predicted based on earnings expectations, institutional activity, and macroeconomic indicators.

Mintiply’s proprietary algorithm is a product of over a decade of research and refinement. The algorithm combines predictive modeling with real-time data analysis, identifying emerging trends and pricing inefficiencies that other market participants may overlook. During this quarter, the algorithm successfully anticipated earnings surprises for key tech stocks, helping the firm take positions ahead of quarterly reports, which in turn contributed to the significant profit spike.

For example, Mintiply’s model identified underpriced stocks in the semiconductor industry as AI-driven demand for chips ramped up in Q3 2024. As a result, the firm’s investment in semiconductor companies, which experienced price gains of over 50% in some cases, provided a strong boost to its overall portfolio.

Beyond stock selection, the algorithm also plays a role in portfolio rebalancing, enhancing returns through effective sector diversification. This month, Mintiply saw its earnings grow by an impressive 25%, outpacing broader market gains. A combination of rapid movements in tech, alongside stable performance in energy and healthcare, contributed to this earnings surge.

The algorithm’s ability to adapt to real-time market conditions ensured that Mintiply avoided sectors with negative outlooks, such as consumer staples and some underperforming segments of real estate, allowing the firm to minimize downside risks while capturing substantial upside.

Looking ahead, Mintiply Capital anticipates that its AUM will grow further, fueled by the strong performance of its algorithm-driven strategies. The firm remains committed to refining its financial technology, ensuring that clients benefit from cutting-edge market insights and sustained profitability in both bull and bear markets.