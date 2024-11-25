Ministerial Roundtable on Sustainable, Digital Middle Corridor and Beyond held within COP29

The Urbanization, Transport and Tourism Day was held on 20 November at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

Within this framework, a Ministerial Roundtable on Sustainable, Digital Middle Corridor and Beyond was organized.

The event was jointly organized by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MDDT), the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

The roundtable aimed to strengthen regional cooperation to promote sustainable development and digitalization, interoperability and climate action in the Middle Corridor and other international corridors.

The event was attended by ministers responsible for transport and high-ranking officials from the region and beyond, as well as heads of international organizations.

Speaking at the opening of the roundtable, Rashad Nabiyev, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, emphasized the importance of digitalization in building a safe, reliable and environmentally friendly global transport system. “Azerbaijan is committed to integrating digital solutions throughout the Middle Corridor to bolster environmental sustainability, reduce transit times and lower greenhouse gas emissions,” said Minister Rashad Nabiyev.

“The creation of sustainable and digital transport corridors plays a critical role in advancing the goals of the Paris Agreement by reducing carbon emissions through more efficient transport and trade flows, using alternative energy sources and smart transport solutions and integrating multiple modes of transport that are more sustainable and resilient than depending on road transport alone,” said Ms. Armida Alisjahbana, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of ESCAP.

“Digital corridors are essential for building resilient network that improve efficiency, streamline operations, and ultimately create greener supply chains. The Middle Corridor linking Europe and Asia via the Caspian Sea is one of the strategic routes with vast potential for sustainable and digital advancement. With focused efforts, we can transform the corridor into a fully digitalized and harmonized route, reducing costs and enhancing predictability and transparency for all stakeholders,” said Ms.Tatiana Molcean, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of UNECE.

The roundtable discussed the latest achievements as well as initiatives to promote sustainability and digitalization in the Middle Corridor and other transport routes globally.

Successful practices related to the development of green, sustainable transport infrastructure, examples of the use of intelligent transport systems to improve energy efficiency were considered. Views were exchanged on the impact of innovative technologies on reducing carbon dioxide emissions in freight transportation, the potential role of automation and artificial intelligence in ensuring sustainable transport links.

The roundtable also considered the impact of the transition of transport corridors to digitalization on the workforce, the development of human resources and opportunities for creating green jobs.

It was noted at the event that before the recent geopolitical changes, Azerbaijan recognized the strategic potential of the Middle Corridor and proactively invested in improving the transport infrastructure. Expanding the Middle Corridor infrastructure remains a priority. Azerbaijan also actively collaborates with partner countries to harmonize tariff policies, simplify border crossing procedures and synchronize the operations of transport and railway entities.

It was emphasized that the central component of the country’s digital strategy is the Digital Transport and Logistics Information System. This platform will ensure transparency, supporting efficient tracking, forecasting and management of freight along the corridor.

Following the roundtable, a communiqué was adopted. The communiqué reflects the collective commitment to advancing the process of sustainable development and digital transformation in the region.